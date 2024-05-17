Pool, pickleball, line dancing: How Rusty defied the doctor's expectations

At 19 years old, the doctors told a Riverina motocross champion he'd never walk or talk again, let alone get back on a motorbike.
But 20 years on, and Rusty Shaw is "living the dream" filled to the brim with many active hobbies including riding.
"I can ride again, I even learnt to jump again," the four-time Riverina motocross champion said.
"I did a 50-foot table top - I jumped 50 foot at home."
Mr Shaw was left with permanent brain damage after a motocross accident in August 2004.
He was confined to a hospital bed for three months following the crash and was unable to move anything but his eyelids.
Five months late, he lost his mother Vicky Shaw.
"Life's changed a lot," he said.
"I was fully dependent on family, and to lose Mum, it was hard times, really hard times."
But despite doctors saying he would never walk or talk again, Mr Shaw said his "never-give-up attitude" saw him defy their expectations.
"Recovery is so frustratingly slow. Because it happened so slowly, it's hard to see the improvements, but you keep believing," he said.
"I have loads of family and friends who kept encouraging me."
He spent two years in a wheelchair, then a walker, before being able to walk unassisted again.
But today, he says he can walk the five-and-a-half kilometre loop around Lake Albert in less than an hour.
"It's all about having a go, if you never try, you never do it," Mr Shaw said.
"There's no failure except when you're not trying."
"I have a lot of love and support from family and friends and that has been really good."
Since his accident, Mr Shaw hasn't let anything stop him.
He has his car and motorbike licences, and enjoys spending time in the community doing many of his hobbies.
"When I had my accident, they took my driver's licence off me, and it took me four-and-a-half years to get it back, but having a licence is so handy," Mr Shaw said.
"I had to do a big test to get it back, but I passed all that in a little manual car."
For memory, balance and co-ordination, Mr Shaw says he enjoys line dancing.
He also continues to dance at the monthly Downside bush dance, which he's been a regular at since he was "a little fella".
In 2024, he picked up pickleball as a new hobby, and enjoys perfecting his technique.
"It's good fun, it gets you moving, a good crowd and good people," he said.
"It's a lot harder for me than table tennis, because in table tennis I have long arms, I just reach and don't have to move my feet ... but I'm getting there."
"When it comes around, I can hit it well and spin it."
Mr Shaw is also a long-time pool player, and has enjoyed entering, and winning, competitions in the region.
He also helps out at the local markets by driving an elderly lady to and from her stall.
"I help her set it all up, then pack it all up and take her home," he said.
"It's good to support the locals."
For Mr Shaw, life continues to be about moving on despite challenges, and he says he is "living the dream".
"It's all about having a go and keep on keeping on, be the best you can be," he said.
