Wagga's 'largest ever' $800 million defence upgrades up to a year behind

Progress is finally being made on the city's biggest ever infrastructure project which will see Wagga's major military bases benefit from an $800 million upgrade.
The Riverina Redevelopment Program works on Royal Australia Air Force (RAAF) Base in Wagga and the Blamey Barracks in Kapooka were expected to commence in early 2024, but have been delayed.
The Department of Defence hosted community consultation sessions on May 16, seeking further input regarding the plans and creeping one step closer to the program unfolding.
A spokesperson for the Department of Defence said if the program of works receive parliamentary approval, construction is expected to start the Blamey Barracks in Kapooka in early 2025.
This would include a new headquarters building, living-in accommodation, training, well being and support facilities, a recruit welfare facility, a ring road, car park and pedestrian footpaths, a Kapooka heritage trail, the expansion of chaplaincy, a contractors precinct with a land management compound, a clothing store, explosive ordnance storage facilities, a weapons range and upgraded site-wide engineering services.
The Blamey Barracks works would also address concerns raised by San Isidore residents in regards to stormwater runoff entering Kapooka Creek and flooding surrounding properties.
If approved, the works would see a new ring road with an open roadside drain and the construction of a 17,000m detention basin, which is an excavated area of land used to temporarily store water during a flood.
The water would then be released downstream.
The works would also see the construction of seven bunds across Blamey Barracks to mitigate flood risk and the construction of an internal drainage channel including a series of culvert crossings. A bund is where soil is formed into an embankment to act as a barrier.
Pete Gorbsy has reviewed the proposed plans for the Blamey Barracks and believes the living-in accommodation is among the most important of the works.
"The recruits come and go, they're in and out of there as they're posted, so as you can imagine the current accommodation gets good use," he said.
"We need to expand our forces, and you can't do that if there's no room for growth."
Works at the Wagga RAAF base would commence in late 2024 and include upgrades or replacements of ageing facilities, the construction of new working, training and welfare facilities, living-in accommodation for personnel, messes, and new infrastructure including car parks and roads.
The works seek to improve growth, retention and training of Australian Defence Force personnel.
The works would also see the construction of "safer access" for vehicles and pedestrians around the bases.
More information on the Riverina Redevelopment Program is available at defence.gov.au/riverina-redevelopment-program.
