Wagga's 'largest ever' $800 million defence upgrades up to a year behind

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
May 17 2024 - 5:00am
Capital facilities director LT Col Dan Palmer and Jacobs Engineering's Luke Hardford, the project manager for RAAF, Barracks Wagga. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Progress is finally being made on the city's biggest ever infrastructure project which will see Wagga's major military bases benefit from an $800 million upgrade.

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

