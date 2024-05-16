'A little thank you makes a difference': Wagga's nurses recognised

While it will take big movement to address some of the medical workforce challenges, a little thank you can make a world of difference.
On Thursday, volunteers from the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) hosted an appreciation lunch for nurses at Wagga Hospital in support of International Nurses Day.
Midwife Carmel Woods was among the nurses treated to a delicious lunch, and while a small gesture, it is one that warmed her heart.
"It's been wonderful smelling it all morning," she said.
"It's nice to be recognised and acknowledged by the community.
"We know the community is aware of our job and aware we need support and a little thank you makes a difference."
RRT Wagga local team leader Huxley Wallace said the lunch was an opportunity to give back to our nurses who "work tirelessly to look after people and often don't get the thanks they deserve".
"This is their day and our chance to recognise their marvellous efforts with lunch on the Rapid Relief Team," he said.
"Our volunteers are only too happy to serve up a selection of tasty meals including our Signature Burgers, while our nurses sit back and soak up the appreciation that we all have for the wonderful job they do."
Murrumbidgee Local Health District's director of operations Kate Woodward said she is grateful to the RRT for their support.
"They dedicate their lives to looking after others, so it is wonderful that they get to be looked after in this way," she said.
"International Nurses Day is a chance to stop and recognise the vital contribution nurses make to society."
The Rapid Relief Team is the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.
"Our values are based on care and compassion, and this was one way we get to give back to those who are the backbone of our healthcare service," Mr Huxley said.
Established in 2013, the RRT has more than 14,500 volunteers around the world who support community events and assist emergency services in times of disaster and crisis by providing meals and other support.
