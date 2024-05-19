The Daily Advertiser
Hats off to Henty as town is inundated with headwear for Beanie Festival

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 19 2024 - 12:00pm
Judy Zweck with her knitting that will form into a beanie and Yvonne Booth with two of the many parcels that have come from across the country to her home. Picture by James Wiltshire
Judy Zweck with her knitting that will form into a beanie and Yvonne Booth with two of the many parcels that have come from across the country to her home. Picture by James Wiltshire

Rain has been scant around Henty in recent months, but there has been a flood of beanies flowing into the Riverina town.

