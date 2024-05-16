'He's an absolutely ripping bloke': Experienced defender signs on at MCUE

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes has received an early-season boost by signing defender Jake Whyte for the remainder of the season.
Whyte has spent the past two seasons playing with Barellan where he played 27 senior games for the Two Blues and prior to that had spent a number of years at Tuggeranong.
Goannas coach Nelson Foley was delighted to have Whyte onboard and he believed he'd be a very welcome addition to his side.
"We are super excited," Foley said.
"It's come very much from left field in getting him, but from conversation number one with Jake it's been nothing but extremely positive.
"He's an absolutely ripping bloke and comes with nothing but really good references and he's held in extremely high regard everywhere that he's been previously.
"It's great to have a great person coming onboard and we are also really excited about the position that he'll fill for us.
"Obviously being a young team to get someone like Jake in with a fair bit of senior experience and a bit of a bigger mature body to slot in around some of our young guns that we've got, we're really excited to get him around the club."
Whyte last played for the Two Blues in round 18 last season and Foley revealed it was one of their Canberra-based players that got the discussion started to get the defender to MCUE.
"It's a bit of a Dean Lord connection there," he said.
"He's obviously a Canberra fella Jake and Deano is still around the Canberra circles.
"Footy is a small world so I think when Jake was looking for somewhere to play it didn't take long for Deano to become involved and get him in contact with myself and the club.
"A great little footy connection there."
Whyte spent the majority of his time down back for the Two Blues and Foley believed that is where he'd most likely slot into the Goannas side.
"He's certainly a versatile player, but the way that we are shaping up we see him going down back for us," he said.
"We feel like we are really strong down back, but what we potentially lack is just another stronger mid-sized defender.
"Particularly when we come up against some of the bigger and more experienced sides just batting that one deeper with a bigger defender we think can take us a long way.
"It's really exciting that he can sit next to some of our guys like Willy Seymour and Riley Cole that have taken the next step this year.
"We can slot him in as an older head next to those guys and that should help bring them along even further."
The Goannas travel to Leeton on Saturday to face the Crows and it will be their first game since defeating Narrandera on April 27 after having had a double bye.
Foley said his side was excited to be back playing footy and he believed they had managed the fortnight off rather well.
"I think the boys are frothing at the mouth to be honest," he said.
"We ended up playing an intraclub last week and it was fairly serious as the boys were going at 100 per cent.
"I think that was as good an indicator as any just how keen everyone is to get back on the park.
"The double bye certainly throws up some challenges, but we think we've handled it really well this year.
"We've got an extra little conditioning block in and then played a practice match on Saturday.
"But as everyone knows there's nothing like the real thing, so everyone is super keen to get out to Leeton this Saturday."
