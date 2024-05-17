Nine properties Wagga first home buyers can get for under $700k

Getting into the property market can be tough for first home buyers, but there are ways that it can be done.
First home buyers are eager to buy and the market in there is plenty of opportunity in Wagga as the market has returned to normal, according to Shaun Lowry, director and sales consultant at Fitzpatricks Real Estate.
However, first home buyers do face some challenges when it comes to their own finances and affordability.
The Daily Advertiser has tracked down where and what type of property first home buyers can potentially snap up in and around Wagga at $700,000 or less.
This price-point maximises the NSW government's full stamp duty exemption for first home buyers, for properties valued under $800,000.
"[$800,000] is probably a bit of a benchmark on how the market is performing," Mr Lowry said.
"Good properties up to about that $700,000 or $800,000 are still performing very well ... it's attractive for first time buyers."
Mr Lowry said buyers have time on their side at the moment.
"I think there's more selection now for first time buyers. So they do have time to investigate, make the right decision and feel comfortable with purchasing," he said.
"A buyer can go and look at half a dozen houses now in their price range and process it and then make the decision on the one they see the best value in.
"Compared to a competitive market where they ... had to make a decision to buy on the spot.
"I think interest rates are sort of stabilised. People can have some confidence in affordability."
Older homes, that have undergone renovations over the years, under this price point provide an opportunity for first home buyers, such as the three-bedroom, one-bathroom house currently listed at 3 Hann Street, in Central Wagga.
Situated on a 601sqm block, this brick veneer home has a separate living area; open plan kitchen/dining room; internal laundry; and modernised kitchen, with modern flooring throughout.
It provides split system reverse cycle air-conditioning; original but tidy bathroom with separate toilet; master built-in robes; and all just minutes away from Wagga CBD.
It has a price guide of $549,000.
Also on the market is the unit at 4/1 Leena Place, Wagga Wagga.
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this villa features three-bedrooms, two with robes; an open plan living/dining area, well-appointed kitchen; two-bathrooms; an internal laundry; ducted cooling; gas heating and reverse cycle air conditioner.
Outside offers an oversized undercover pergola with electric screen blinds; established lawns and gardens; an irrigation system; and a storage area.
It has a price guide of $579,000.
In the southern suburbs of Wagga there is a four-bedroom, split-level house currently listed at 28 Hodson Avenue, Turvey Park, with a price guide of $699,000.
Located on an approximately 733sqm block, close to the CBD, the home offers a combined lounge and dining area; balcony; formal lounge; gas log heater; split system air conditioning; well equipped kitchen; and euro laundry
It boasts four-bedrooms, with main built-in robe; two-bathrooms, plus a separate toilet; an alfresco dining area; secure backyard; well-maintained gardens; and a single garage.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 22 Barinya Street, Kooringal, has a price guide of $450,000.
Recently hit with a a fresh coat of paint and new carpeting, this property boasts a cosy kitchen; wood-look vinyl flooring; multiple sheds; secure lock-up garage; reverse cycle heating and cooling; ducted evaporative cooling; and well-maintained gardens.
It is situated on approximately a 594sqm block, just 200 metres from Kooringal Mall.
Currently on the market is 10 Azalea Place, Lake Albert with a price guide of $609,000.
Set on a large level block, it features a formal lounge; combined dining and family room; renovated kitchen; four bedrooms, three with robes, master with walk in and bathroom access.
There is ducted heating and cooling; large yard; irrigation system; single remote lock up garage; and just minutes to Lake Albert shops and schools.
Over at 27 Berembee Road, Bourkelands there is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with a price guide of $675,000 to $699,000.
Situated on a 800sqm block, this property has an updated interiors; formal lounge room; dining room; family room; open plan kitchen; main walk-in robe and ensuite; and built-in robes.
It boasts ducted evaporative cooling, gas heating and split system air conditioning; a double lock-up garage; enclosed rear yard with swimming pool; and undercover patio.
Also listed is 77 Balleroo Crescent, Glenfield Park, a five-bedroom, brick home with a price guide of $690,000.
It features a spacious living room; modern kitchen; dining/living area; built-in robes; master ensuite; family bathroom, with separate toilet; ducted cooling and gas heating; indoor/outdoor living room; double enclosed garage; and rear yard.
Up in Wagga's northern suburbs is at 38 Pugsley Avenue, Estella is a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with a price guide of $549,000.
Offering an updated bathroom, with ensuite access; ducted heating and cooling; solar power; enclosed rear yard; established gardens and trees; outdoor entertaining area and powered shed, all in close proximity to local schools.
Over at 2/12 Beetson Street, Boorooma is a villa with a price guide of $600,000 to $650,000.
Featuring four-bedrooms; built-in robes; master walk-in and ensuite; ducted heating and cooling; well-appointed kitchen; open plan living areas; undercover alfresco area; double lock-up garage; and solar panels.
This property is located within walking distance to schools and daycare, and in close proximity to shopping precincts.
