'I'm just doing my best': Young Tigers defender embracing leadership role

Wagga Tigers defender Kobe Priest is enjoying the challenge of being a leader in what is just his second season of senior footy at the club.
Priest was the Tigers best in their loss to Coolamon last weekend and he has been one of their big improvers having taken on a key role down back this year in a young side.
The young defender believed he'd had an okay start to the season and revealed he's just doing all he can to help out down back.
"I'm just doing my best," Priest said.
"Obviously we've got Murray (Stephenson) out and that's a big loss, so I'm just trying to stand up as much as possible and help out the back six.
"I guess try and be a leader for the young blokes down there."
Priest has taken a huge step in his development as a leader this season after having only made his Tigers senior debut at the beginning of last year.
He agreed there's been a fair bit of change at the club and believed it's been a positive to be thrown in the deep end as a leader of the team.
"Yeah it's definitely a big change from last year," he said.
"I was debuting last year and was one of the younger blokes in the team, it's a total turnaround.
"But I think it's been good for my footy and all the boys in the team, we've all learnt a lot this year and we'll continue to learn and improve."
Although Stephenson is currently stuck on the sidelines for an extended period, Priest said he's still having a massive influence on his young defenders development.
"We've had a bit of an unlucky run with Muz," he said.
"But he's been massive with helping us younger fellas down back and showing us where we can get better.
"Myself and Harry Kelly and those sort of people really appreciate it and you can learn a lot from him."
Priest is confident this Saturday's clash against Narrandera will provide Wagga Tigers a strong chance to notch up their first win of the season.
The Tigers are the only team yet to register a win this season, however they have shown good signs and been competitive in their losses to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Turvey Park.
Priest said he was looking forward to their clash against the Eagles and he believed the Tigers would respond strongly after a disappointing performance against Coolamon over the weekend.
"I think it will be a good chance to get our first win and bounce back from last week," he said.
"Narrandera obviously beat us to get their first win, but I still think it's a good chance.
"I know we learnt a lot from last week going through the vision and I think it's just a few little things that we need to fix up."
The Tigers have shown glimpses during their opening four games of the season, however they haven't been able to control large enough portions of games to secure a win.
Priest believed that concentration for all four quarters would be key if the Tigers wanted to grab the four points against the Eagles.
"I think for us we just need to be on the whole time," he said.
"As you saw with Coolamon we played some good footy and controlled parts of the game, but it doesn't really matter if they've gone on an 11-goal run in the late first and early second quarter.
"So I think it's just playing a full game and having our concentration and mental game on the whole time, if we can do that then I think we'll challenge Narrandera."
Although having registered the four losses to start the season, Priest believes the Tigers are tracking along okay.
"We are a very young team and I think we've been doing well considering," he said.
"I think it's just a few little things that we just need to tweak and fix up.
"All it comes down to sometimes is just skills or concentration, something real simple and I think if we can start training and playing the way we want then it will all work itself out."
