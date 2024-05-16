Man left for dead remains in hospital a month after Wagga assault

A man who was left for dead with serious head injuries on a footpath in Wagga's suburbs remains in hospital a month after he was attacked.
Police are appealing for information from the public after the man was discovered unconscious on a Glenfield Park footpath last month.
He was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition, Riverina Police District said.
About 9.05pm on Thursday, April 11, emergency services were called to Pinaroo Drive following reports a man had been found unconscious on a footpath.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 27-year-old man at the scene for serious head injuries after he was located by a member of the public who called emergency services.
That member of the public was not known to the victim.
He was then taken to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
Officers attached to Riverina Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police have been told the man had planned to walk from Ashmont to Tolland at about 8pm before he was found unconscious.
It is believed the 27-year-old was possibly assaulted with a blunt weapon.
Police said he remains in hospital but is now in a stable condition.
"Police aren't ruling out multiple offenders being involved but are urging anyone with information to contact Wagga Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a spokesperson for NSW Police said.
Police are looking at all lines of inquiry.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information into the incident is urged to come forward
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.