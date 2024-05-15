Riverina highway shut after crash in region's west

An key Riverina highway has been closed to traffic after a crash in the region's west.
The Cobb Highway has been closed in both directions between Deniliquin and Mathoura due to a car crash.
Emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the Cobb Highway near the intersection with Walliston Road at about 7.10pm on Wednesday evening.
The Murray River Council said a detour is available via Bunnaloo Road and Caldwell Line Road.
A council spokesperson said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
A Transport Management Centre spokesperson said ongoing police investigations are expected to take some time.
The spokesperson encouraged motorists to avoid the area, use an alternative route, and allow extra travel time to reach their destination.
More to come.
