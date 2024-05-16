Riverina motorist to foot expensive bill after Wagga fuel drive-off

A Riverina man has been ordered to pay a high price after he drove off without paying for a tank of fuel from a Wagga service station earlier this year.
Tumut man Daniel Harris, 19, was convicted in Wagga Local Court his absence over the incident which occurred at East Wagga in February.
About 9.03pm on February 1, Harris drove a blue Holden Colorado into the Apco Service Station and parked it next to a pump, where he filled up the tank with $101.40 worth of diesel.
Police facts note an unknown female was in the passenger's seat of the vehicle at the time of the incident.
After Harris completed filling up, he walked to the driver's seat, hopped into the vehicle and drove off, heading east down Hammond Avenue without attempting to pay.
And although the incident was clearly recorded on CCTV, a witness was unable to obtain to identify the complete registration of the vehicle because both plates were partial hidden by a red "P" plate.
Police attended Apco about 12.20pm on February 3, and approached a staff member who told police about the incident and issued a copy of the report.
They also provided police with CCTV footage of the incident.
After conducting system checks, police identified the vehicle and found it is registered and used by Harris.
About 11.20am on February 14, Tumut police attended Harris' address and questioned him over the incident, to which he admitted "it was me".
After failing to appear in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking fined Harris $550 and ordered him to pay $101.40 compensation to Apco.
