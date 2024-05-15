The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Police nab Wagga man after stolen Airpods leave ping trail across town

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 16 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Green-McGowan has been sentenced in the Wagga Local Court over an Airpod hunt across the city. File picture
William Green-McGowan has been sentenced in the Wagga Local Court over an Airpod hunt across the city. File picture

A Wagga man has been convicted after police nabbed him following a ping trail from stolen Apple Airpods across the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.