Police nab Wagga man after stolen Airpods leave ping trail across town

A Wagga man has been convicted after police nabbed him following a ping trail from stolen Apple Airpods across the city.
Kooringal man William Green-McGowan, 21, was convicted in his absence in the Wagga Local Court on Wednesday on one count of unlawfully obtaining goods suspected of being stolen.
In the early hours of February 19, 2024 a set of Airpods were stolen from a unit along with several other items.
Police facts reveal the Airpods were placed on charge later that morning at 10.10am, allowing the victim to begin tracking their location.
About 2pm on February 21, the victim gave police screenshots of the property showing it had pinged at the Wagga Market Place Shopping Centre and again at the Wagga and Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre.
Police began conducting patrols of the location for a possible offender, and at 2.29pm the victim gave them a further update when he noticed the property actively pinging at Kooringal Mall.
On arrival at the scene, police spotted Green-McGowan walking out of the BWS and approached him, noting he looked nervous.
The man told police he had just left the Oasis after going for a swim.
Police said a pair of stolen Airpods were pinging in his location and that they would need to search him, because they suspected he had stolen or unlawfully obtained property on him.
But the search revealed nothing of interest, however after questioning the man about Airpods he admitted he left them in the car, led them to the location and handed them over.
On further questioning, he told police that about midnight a couple of nights prior, he was near Kooringal Mall on his way to a service station when an unknown man called out to him asking if he'd like to buy the Airpods.
Green-McGowan took him up on the offer and handed over $20 in cash in exchange for the Airpods and went on his way.
On Wednesday, after failing to appear in the Wagga Local Court, Green-McGowan was convicted in his absence by Magistrate Rebecca Hosking and fined $330.
He was also convicted on one count of failing to comply with a police direction and one count of failing to leave the Turvey Park Hotel despite being refused entry over a separate matter.
Those charges relate to an incident that took place about 10.30pm on May 12, when the man approached to go inside the licensed premises, but security noticed he was overly intoxicated and refused him entry.
Despite this, Green-McGowan remained around the rear gaming door and verbally abused security before trying to get into a fight with them.
Police were called as Green-McGowan smashed a bottle in the car park and refused to leave the area.
When they arrived, the man was arguing with security while holding an open beer bottle and had two in his possession.
Police remove these and told him to leave the area, but after repeating this multiple times, he failed to leave and they arrested and charged him over the incident.
In the Wagga Court on Wednesday, Green-McGowan was convicted for the two offences and fined $220.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.