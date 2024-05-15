Kildare secures their spot in final while Wheeler stars in Mater Dei's win

A strong opening term guided Kildare Catholic College to a 64-point win over Wagga High School in their round four Carroll Cup clash.
Kildare booted five unanswered goals in the first quarter and they were never troubled from there as they went on to record a 11.10 (76) to 2.0 (12) victory.
It's Kildare's third victory of the series so far and their coach Ryan Price was happy with their performance against Wagga High.
"We knew Wagga High were going to be up for it," Price said.
"Obviously they played well especially in that first round, our boys had said they were one of the dark horses of the competition so we certainly had to turn up tonight."
Kildare went into the first break up by 32 points and then they kicked two goals to one in the second term to be up by seven goals at halftime.
Goals to Lachlan Dicker and Tyler Jordan then saw Kildare extend their margin out to 54 points before Caleb Walker hit back for Wagga High.
Oscar Perrot would hit the scoreboard late in the third term to extend the margin back out to 55 points and then Lochie Field kicked the only goal of the last quarter for Kildare to secure a 10-goal victory.
Kildare have continued to build with every game they've played so far this competition and Price believed his side took another step forward against Wagga High.
"Yeah they played much better tonight," he said.
"The boys were so much better, the other night we were pretty sloppy to be honest.
"I thought they were much cleaner tonight and Oscar Perrot set a fair bit of that up from the backline.
"He was clean and everything he touched was good and Lachy Dicker as well, they were both really clean tonight."
Perrot and Dicker weren't the only two to impress Price as he also credited the efforts of some their other standout players.
"Coby Bourke played well and Josh Allen," he said.
"Tyler Jordan was very good down forward and Lachy Bruce was good, but everyone in our team has been playing great.
"We've got about 28 boys now that have played a game of the Carroll Cup this year, so it's going to be very hard picking a team for next week against Kooringal."
Kildare's win against Wagga High secures their spot in the Carroll Cup final regardless of their result against Kooringal High School on Monday.
They will play either Mater Dei Catholic College, Wagga High or The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) depending on the result of the other game.
Full Time
KCC 5.2 7.6 10.7 11.10 (76)
WWHS 0.0 1.0 2.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: KCC: W Marsh 2, T Jordan 2, J Withers 2 , J Allen 2, L Dicker, O Perrot, L Field; WWHS: J Skippen, C Walker
BEST: KCC: O Perrot, L Dicker, C Bourke, J Allen, R Bradshaw, T Jordan; WWHS: J Little, L Moore, C Walker, H Bent, C Morphett, C Chobdzysnki
An eight-goal haul from Harrison Wheeler guided Mater Dei Catholic College to a comfortable 73-point victory over Kooringal High School.
Wheeler played superbly up forward and booted goals in all four quarters as Mater Dei secured a 15.6 (96) to 3.5 (23) win.
Mater Dei coach Nathan Irvine was pleased with his side's performance, however he noted they didn't exactly have it all their own way.
"We started well in the first quarter, then we went away from the things that we were doing well to start," Irvine said.
"We wanted to come home and finish strong, so that was good."
Wheeler had three goals in the opening term as Mater Dei raced out to a 32-point lead at the first break.
He had his fourth early in the second term, however Kooringal hit back through Alex Weightman to bring the margin back to 32-points.
Mater Dei would respond through Campbell Brown and Beau Edmunds to extend their lead before Kooringal again hit back through Rahmat Zafari just before halftime.
Wheeler had his fifth mid-way through the third term while Charlie Doherty kicked the only other goal of the quarter as Mater Dei took a 49-point lead into the last change.
He then kicked three more in the final term as Mater Dei scored five goals to one in a dominant last quarter which guided them to a 12-goal victory.
Wheeler was clearly best on ground in Mater Dei's win and Irvine praised the efforts of the teenage key forward.
"He was really strong up forward," he said.
"He was presenting and creating that target, he's pretty smart around goals as well."
Kooringal had plenty of the ball, however they had trouble penetrating a strong Mater Dei back six.
Irvine credited the efforts of their backline and he believed that Ethan Drum, Liam Crittenden and Charlie Schneider were particularly influential back there.
"Ethan (Drum) was really strong obviously in the first quarter," he said.
"It's a shame he rolled his ankle there in the last five minutes, hopefully that'll be alright.
"Liam Crittenden was again intercepting most things and Charlie Schneider was getting his fist to the ball."
Mater Dei will face The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) in their final round game next Monday and Irvine believed the winner of that game would most likely take on Kildare Catholic College in the final.
"We had a few boys out tonight, so hopefully we get a few back for Monday night," he said.
"It should be a cracking game and it probably will decide who makes the final, hopefully we're good enough."
Full Time
MDCC 5.2 8.3 10.5 15.6 (96)
KHS 0.0 2.2 2.4 3.5 (23)
GOALS: MDCC: H Wheeler 8, L Crittenden 2, B Parker, C Brown, B Edmunds, C Doherty, L Lauder; KHS: A Weightman, R Zafari, L Roberts
BEST: MDCC: H Wheeler, L Crittenden, B Edmunds, C Schneider, R McGill, E Drum; KHS: M Crawford-Foster, L Roberts, B Price, R Howard, C Schwartz, V Pachi
