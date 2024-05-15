'I wouldn't trade my horse': Micallef declares his hand for $100k final

YOUNG reinsman Blake Micallef has declared his intention to hold the front with Captains Catch in Friday's $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final (2270m).
Micallef will partner the Brett Woodhouse-trained heat winner Captains Catch as the pair look for their first win in the listed classic at Riverina Paceway.
Captains Catch was the big winner from the barrier draw, coming up with barrier one, but he has his main dangers all on his outside.
The unbeaten Hy Poactive is drawn gate two, while his stablemate and the remaining heat winner, Captain Tom, is drawn barrier three.
But Micallef has bad news for those drawn outside him by signalling his intent to hold the front and lead.
"Yeah, you finally draw an alley in a big race, you like things to go your way so if we can, we'll definitely like to hold," Micallef said.
Not only does he intend to lead but Micallef said he wouldn't trade his drive for any others in the race.
"I've had the luxury of driving Captains Catch now for a couple of seasons and I wouldn't trade my horse for any of the others in the race that's for sure," he said.
"I've had a bit of luck with him and he's run some really big races.
"At the start of the season his form probably doesn't look quite as good as it should have been but the main aim was this series we're running into now so Brett's got him primed and building into this final so hopefully he should bounce off everything he's done and this is our grand final now."
Micallef was somewhat relieved when Captains Catch came up with gate one.
"It's a relief in one instance yet again you look across and you've probably got the top five in the market have all drawn one, two, three, four and then Jack's other horse drew further back in 10," he said.
"At the end of the day it's going to come down to who gets the best run and who hasn't had to do the greatest amount of work, I guess."
Hy Poactive, trained by Ellen Jones and driven by her husband Blake, is undefeated in his five career starts.
He went head-to-head against Captains Catch at Coolamon on ANZAC Day and managed to run him down and score by a head.
Micallef is confident he can turn the tables.
"Both horses have got a case," he said.
"Jonesy's one did beat me but my fella also did race I think three days earlier and I gave him a gutbuster there at Wagga over a mile, sat outside them in 1:54 three days before.
"Brett told me he backed him up just to have that one more run under his belt before he went into the heat because there was nothing else for him.
"He didn't really handle the track that good, Joney's fella was first-up as well so there's a case for both of them but it's all in the past now and I definitely wouldn't trade my fella."
The $100,000 final is the last on a 10-race card at Wagga on Friday at 5.28pm.
Courtesy of TAB
$1.95 Hy Poactive
$3.20 Captains Catch
$5.00 Captain Tom
$8.00 Joycies Lad
$34 Wild Imagination, Here Comes Bobby, Burton, Money On Matilda, Most Triumphant
$51 Brooklyns Best
$71 My Ultimate Skeeta
$81 Titiwha
$126 Moresco, Petes Big Jim
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.