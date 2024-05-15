The Diesels sit in the middle of the ladder, but Lamb wants them to climb

It's been a hit and miss start to the season for Junee, but as they sit bang in the middle of the ladder, coach Gavin Lamb knows his side can be better.
Confident his side is better than the football they've been playing, Lamb is hopeful they will hit their strides in the coming weeks.
Starting the season with a swell of extra players, he admitted the team has started to thin down, and he believes it will benefit them in the long term.
"I think we've fallen a bit short of what we are capable of," Lamb said.
"We have a bit of a tendency to shoot ourselves foot, we get a bit frustrated when we don't perform up to what we think we're capable of.
"Everything we've been doing, it's all fixable things it's not that we lack ability or anything, we've got the strongest team I've yet seen the Diesels have, it's just a matter of getting it all to come together with a bit of control."
A combination of age, players finding their feet, and stepping into new roles is contributing to frustrations.
Lamb said it also comes with trialling players in positions to best find their strengths, as well as balancing changing availability.
Starting the year with a bench of up to eight players, Lamb said a reduction in team numbers has been a small blessing.
Despite the early teething problems, the Diesels have secured two wins and a draw this year.
If they play to their best abilities, he is confident they'll be a strong contender for the remainder of the year.
"I'm fully aware you don't win the premiership in May," he said.
"I think in the next sort of six weeks, as we solidify and head towards getting the roll on for the semis, we need to put our best foot forward."
Taking on Gundagai this weekend, Lamb said their track record with the Tigers is mixed.
Not expecting an easy win, their ladder position isn't coming into the equation as they prepare for the game.
"They're all capable," he said.
"If they get out there and do their jobs, they should win, but I think we probably should have won four of the five games personally with the way that we've played.
"I'd like to see us spread the ball and get the wings and centres the daylight that they look at, and get the ball over to them.
"We seem to be one pass away from glory a lot in tag, and that happens to all teams, that structure and squaring up the defence by running straight before you go sideways, I'd love to see, but the reality is the secret to league tag is keep the ball moving.
"If you're standing still the marker gets you, it's pretty easy, run onto the ball."
