The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Some of these Lions' opponents have played longer than they've been alive

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 16 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM netball young guns Jorja Vergano, 15, and Kewa Kahuroa, 14, are carving up the A grade court. Picture by Les Smith
GGGM netball young guns Jorja Vergano, 15, and Kewa Kahuroa, 14, are carving up the A grade court. Picture by Les Smith

Each year a new batch of talented netballers age out of the junior system, and while a few might play up an age group or skip a division, it's not often they're taken straight into an A grade side.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.