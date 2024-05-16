Some of these Lions' opponents have played longer than they've been alive

Each year a new batch of talented netballers age out of the junior system, and while a few might play up an age group or skip a division, it's not often they're taken straight into an A grade side.
But that's exactly what has happened for teenagers Kewa Kahuroa and Jorja Vergano.
Attending trials with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong earlier this year, head coach Georgia Tilyard immediatley puleld the girls into the top grade.
While Tilyard has been singing the pairs praise all season, the duo were humble in their reflection.
"I didn't think I was going to play A grade, I just put all the grades down and was hoping to get into one, then got put at A grade," Vergano said.
"It's very fast paced, and it was challenging the first couple of weeks but I think I'm starting to get used to it."
"I did the same as Jorja, put every grade down hoping to get one and then got A grade," Kahuroa said.
"I went out to trial and I liked it, it was nerve wracking, I haven't played with any of them older girls before."
Stepping into top grade netball has taken some adjustments from both girls as they learn to hold themselves in a tough competition.
Physically smaller than many of their opponents and without experience in such body-on-body netball, they said learning to hold themselves has been important in their progression.
The assistance of the older girls in the side has been invaluable.
"They're very big role models for us," Vergano said.
"They teach us stuff while we're out on the court with them."
Enjoying the challenge that each new game brings them, working alongside Tilyard has made for a smooth transition.
Kahuroa has previously been coached by Tilyard.
"She's really supportive and teaches us a lot," she said.
"I had her last year for under 14s rep, she's really taught me heaps, I've come a long way with Georgia.
"I felt a bit more comfortable going into A grade with her."
Thrown into shooting last weekend after their attacking end needed a shake up, Vergano was hugely important in their comeback win.
Confidence from Tilyard helped her keep calm despite the pressure.
"Georgia told me to go shoot at three quarter time, so I was shooting shots and they were all missing," Vergano said.
"I was like 'oh my god' but when I got on court they were all sinking, and I was thinking 'thank you'.
"Georgia was really supportive."
Not the only new faces joining the side this season, they feel like the group has really started to find some rhythm together.
Hoping to continue to improve on court, they're looking forward to the remainder of the season.
Collingullie-Wagga v Turvey Park at Crossroads Oval
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong v Griffith at Ganmain Sports Ground
Leeton-Whitton v Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Leeton Showground
Wagga Tigers v Narrandera at Robertson Oval
