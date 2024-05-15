CSU concerned about international future as budget outlines student caps

This year's federal budget bears bad news for universities, who are facing a halt on future international student growth due to new restrictions.
The budget, released on Tuesday, has indicated that there will be caps imposed on the number of international students enrolled to Australian universities due to various factors, such as the availability of suitable housing for students.
Charles Sturt University (CSU) Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mike Ferguson, is in charge of all international operations at the university and said that while they don't know much about the caps, the university is keen to learn more about how it may affect them.
"There was a paper released on Saturday which went out for consultation, so at this point we're really keen to get the detail as to how exactly these caps will be worked out," Mr Ferguson said.
"From our perspective at Charles Sturt, we very much want to make sure that there is an equitable approach to this, and the unique needs of regional universities are considered."
Mr Ferguson says that the current intake of international students at CSU sits at 3 per cent, while at most other universities that percentage would be nearer to 20.
He believes the caps would greatly hinder any growth the university hoped to gain in the future, growth other universities around the country have already benefited from.
"The concern is that, certainly over the last six months, the government has brought in several measures which have really resulted in genuine students being either refused entry to Australia or potentially considering studying in another country.
"The concern is that the caps will add to that and send a signal to genuine students, that Australia is too difficult.
"Which would be a terrible loss given the benefits that they bring to the country.
"There's some figures recently that international education basically delivered more than half of Australia's economic growth over the last 12 months.
"There is a real challenge that if this sector, which is Australia's largest services export, is compromised, then it's going to have a really negative impact on the economy and on Australian jobs, including in the regions."
Mr Ferguson believes these caps on international students will take effect from first semester next year.
While its bad news for universities, students can celebrate being named a winner in the budget after the government announced reforms to HECS payments and paid practical training for students who need to undertake mandatory placements.
