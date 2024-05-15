They're the future of Fijian netball, but you can find them in Junee

If there's one thing these netballers want people remember from their visit, it's that Fiji isn't just a rugby country.
It's a trip that many thought might never happen, but less than a year since Junee Netball Club travelled to Nadi, they've welcomed a cohort of 10 Fijian players to town.
The club has been acquainted with Fiji's Nadi Netball Association for two years, and has been working to bring a cohort of players to Australia on a netball exchange.
The trip has been a unique opportunity for the Fijian national pathway players to improve their game, share their talents, and learn about netball culture in Australia.
Sofaia Sheldon Vabuli, Esther Linda Tara, Salanieta Neiua Viriviri, and Sereana Liku Viriviri are among the group to arrive last Friday.
For 18-year-old Salanieta, the trip isn't just about playing for herself, but helping show others how strong Fijian netball is.
"We came to experience netball and explore our talent, and to join the Junee team for netball," she said.
"It was great having a tour around Junee, we have experienced a lot of players around us and met many beautiful talented girls.
"We are here to show them and to showcase to them that we also come from a country that is not only for rugby but also for netball.
"It's been so nice and exciting, they're so friendly, kind, and they have a great humanity sharing the experience with us so we can be welcomed in their home town."
Since arriving, they've already been put through their paces with several games and training sessions across the region.
Sereana, 16, has been playing netball since she was 11.
Competing at Wagga Indoor Sports on Monday, the five-a-side, netted game was a new format.
"I was playing netball since I was 11 years old, through secondary school, I enjoy it," she said.
"Yesterday we went for some indoor games of netball, it was pretty good.
"It was fun and nice to try something new."
Among the youngest participants on the trip, Sofaia and Esther have been adjusting to the style of play.
Thriving under the ring as a shooter, Sofaia said it's been exciting to challenge herself against new defenders.
The introduction of rolling substitutes in Australia has also been a surprise for the girls.
"It's a once in a lifetime experience being around these other players," Sofaia said.
"I like to play netball and I've got to experience another country," Esther added.
"It was good fun to see the Junee girls again."
Joining with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's top grades for training on Tuesday night, the players have been thrilled with the new netball experiences so far.
The weekend after they arrive back home in Fiji they've got a local tournament on, and Vergano hopes they'll be able to take something they've learnt in Australia to the court with them.
"We're hoping they can see the coaching grass roots netball gets here compared to what they get over there," Vergano said.
"The weekend after they get back they've got a tournament, so hopefully they'll go back to Fiji and wipe the floor with the opposition."
Comparing the style of grassroots netball in the two countries has been an interesting experience for all players.
Vergano said netball played in Fiji is fast with more congestion in the air, compared to the very controlled style preferred in the local competitions here.
But it's not just the Fijian girls improving their game, but Junee players too.
With Fijian national representative experience, Vergano said the travelling players aren't lacking in skill of their own.
"They'll raise some eyebrows with how good some of these girls are," he said.
"A couple of the girls are Fijian under 21 players, there is some real skill there and they've dazzled our juniors."
