Old Home Tavern's new era looms

I was there for the last weekend of the Home Tavern's hotel life and today I'm here, bringing The Daily Advertiser's top stories to your inbox.
Top of that list is what we know about the $15.7 million plan for the Home, brought to you by Taylor Dodge, who caught up with musos and historians for their take on finally, something is happening to the beloved site. It's been a long six years.
"In some ways, they're safer to stay, than they are to leave." That line is a terrifying one for those looking to escape a violent home, but its truth is what at least five women at each intake session with Sisters Housing are facing, support workers told Emily Anderson yesterday - and the $5000 helping hands in the federal budget won't cut it.
No Robbo Oval on grand final day? It could be the case this year, as Matt Malone reports, with clubs about to be canvassed on alternative venues.
Speaking of missing, if you've seen, spotted, or have any Freemasons memorabilia, the Wagga lodge is on the lookout. Jeremy Eager caught up with the society, which as well as hunting its long-lost artefacts is also dealing with a dwindling membership.
We have plenty of news in the works today - stay tuned!
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
