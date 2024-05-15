What else do Riverina MPs have to say about the 2024 budget?

"There's always going to be winners and there's always going to be losers in any given budget, but I have to say regional Australians have been shortchanged," federal Riverina MP, Michael McCormack, said in reaction to the 2024-25 federal budget.
The budget was delivered by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday, May 14 and local politicians have given their reaction to the good, the bad and what was missing.
Mr McCormack said regional Australians would feel betrayed by this budget.
"Particularly councils seeking more money for road funding for vital country road infrastructure upgrades, pothole fixing, etc. There's no relief in sight for them," he said.
Along with federal Farrer MP and deputy leader of the opposition, Sussan Ley, Mr McCormack was critical of last budget's Growing Regions Program, which was supposed to begin this week at the latest, but councils have received no word on applications.
"Locally, road funding appears to be maintained, but with construction timeframes pushed back, we have no word on Growing Regions Program applications and extra mobile phone blackspot funding has vanished," Ms Ley said.
However, Mr McCormack was complimentary towards some of the budget, such as $519.1 million for the Future Drought Fund, the $20,000 instant asset write-off, money for the leading violence program, and funding for woman's health.
Ms Ley said the energy bill relief was welcome for those who need it.
"But as many economic commentators are saying, you just can't subsidise your way out of the inflation challenge," she said.
Mr McCormack also raised concern with the relief and said Labor had promised $275 prior to the election, with no one having seen that money, and believes people will see through what Labor are doing.
Farmers have also been providing Mr McCormack feedback on the announced ending of live sheep export by sea, with this budget including the $107 million support package.
"Farmers are worried that there is going to be a glut of sheep, that sheep from the west will be sent east and that will affect our markets," he said.
Mr McCormack said there was no plan to to address regional Australia's housing crisis.
"Despite them bringing in 1.7 million new migrants over the next five years. Where are they going to be housed?" said Mr McCormack.
Ms Ley said while there were new housing and immigration targets, there was no realistic path to actually achieve them.
Mr McCormack raised the issue of capping international students going to universities.
"[CSU and other regional universities] do make a bit of money out of international students. It's part of their budget mix and they are concerned that the cap will lead to less funds for them," he said.
Mr McCormack is worried about the government's "centrepiece medicines announcement".
"Some people will end up paying more for scripts, as the option that pharmacists have to discount the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme medicine charge by $1 is scrapped," he said
"I'm told ... that this will affect one in five scripts dispensed each year. Labor can't then claim that they've got cheaper medicines, if in one in five, potentially people are going to have to pay more. That is a problem."
Ms Ley said a key concern for her was the $315 billion in new spending.
"[It] risks adding further to inflation and keeping interest rates higher for longer," she said.
"And with so much money redirected to their urban priorities, there was desperately little for regional areas to get excited about.
"Labor would love this budget to feel like 'trust us, we know what we're doing'.
"The problem is that two years into government the vibe is wearing a bit thin and we're all somewhat poorer for the experience."
Mr McCormack said Labor will talk up this budget and think it is an election winner, but he disagrees.
"I think Australians, all over, now are poorer than what they were two years ago ... particularly those in the regions," he said.
"There are some measures that certainly will be welcomed by people in the community ... but let's see how it all unfolds in the coming weeks and months."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.