'This game obviously means a lot': Waratahs flyhalf keen for Aggies clash

Another legendary battle will take place between Ag College and Waratahs this weekend and Lachlan Condon is looking forward to the upcoming clash for the Col Cup.
The two sides have played a number of close games over the past couple of years and Condon expected this Saturday's contest at Beres Ellwood Oval would be nothing different.
"This game obviously means a lot to both sides," Condon said.
"They'll obviously be up for it and it'll be very well attended as it always is with the Col Cup.
"They probably have the most entertaining style of play, they play very fast and upbeat and from a crowd's point of view they are probably one of the better teams to watch.
"Last year we played them three times and won twice and lost once, but all three games were an absolute slog.
"They are by far the fittest team in the comp and we know they are going to be working us all across the park."
Waratahs enter the contest at 3-2 after having notched up back-to-back victories over the past fortnight against Charles Sturt University and Tumut.
Condon believed his side were going along okay and said there's been a couple of factors at play which hampered their first couple of games.
"We're tracking okay," he said.
"We've probably struggled to put a full strength squad together week in week out which means combinations haven't probably started to gel as quickly as we might've liked.
"We've got pretty much a full strength team this week, so hopefully we can build upon the last few week's wins."
Waratahs narrowly got over the line against the Bulls on Saturday and Condon believed it was an important victory to notch up.
"I think if you look at the games we've played this year, whenever it's gotten tight we've sort of come out of the contest second best," he said.
"To win a game like that which was pretty gruelling in difficult conditions, they're the sort of games you get a lot more from rather than beating a team by 50 points.
"It's those tight games where you win by a couple that you learn the most about your teammates."
After exiting round three at 1-2 following losses to Leeton and Wagga City, Waratahs have managed to string some form together with wins against the Reddies and Bulls.
Condon agreed they are finally starting to kick into gear, however noted it was disappointing that it took them so long to build some momentum.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"It's a shame I'm saying that now considering we had a very good pre-season, the coaches did a very good job but we were just slow off the mark as a playing group.
"It's good that we are starting to piece some wins together, but we know that we've got a very tight match this week and then a few more tough games before the bye."
Ag College are currently sitting at 4-1 after a strong start to the season and Condon believed Waratahs would have to play well to match it with them.
"I think for us when you play Aggies you need to be pretty dominant in the collision," he said.
"Then if you can you need to slow their ball speed down because that's why they are such a good team.
"They get good front ball and are very quick across the park, so if we can try and slow that down and then play to our strengths then hopefully we can get close to a win."
It's Condon's second year at Waratahs and he revealed that he's absolutely loving his time at the club.
"It's awesome," he said.
"It's a very good club and the culture is second to none.
"Very like-minded people and very much an Ag background which is similar to myself.
"I absolutely love it here and I wouldn't recommend any other club to someone who is new to Wagga."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.