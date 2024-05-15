The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wire fence cut, power tools and blower stolen from car

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 15 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal for help to identify a person captured on CCTV after tools were stolen from a car. Picture by NSW Police
Police appeal for help to identify a person captured on CCTV after tools were stolen from a car. Picture by NSW Police

Police are on the hunt to identify a person captured on CCTV footage after a fence was cut and a blower and power tools were stolen from a vehicle in Wagga's suburbs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.