Wire fence cut, power tools and blower stolen from car

Police are on the hunt to identify a person captured on CCTV footage after a fence was cut and a blower and power tools were stolen from a vehicle in Wagga's suburbs.
About 4.15am on Sunday, May 12, it was reported to police that someone had cut through a wire fence and entered a property in Ashmont.
A vehicle was broken into at that property and Milwaukee Power tools and a blower were stolen, police said.
The tools have three distinctive drill holes in a triangle on the casing for identification.
As inquiries continue, police have now released CCTV images of a person who may be able to assist with their investigation.
The person is described as wearing a black hoodie, carrying a blue Under Armour backpack, face mask, black gloves, grey track pants, red shoes and carrying a large crow bar.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wagga Police Station on 02 69222599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
