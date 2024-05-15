Farrer League grand final could be on the move from Robertson Oval

THIS year's Farrer League grand final may be set for a new home.
AFL Riverina are in the preliminary stages of exploring a new venue for this year's Farrer League grand final due to the upgrade to the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre, next door to Robertson Oval.
The netball courts at Robertson Oval have been removed as part of the multi-million dollar upgrade of Wagga's tennis hub, shifting Tigers' home games indoors to Bolton Park Stadium.
That move has put the venue in doubt for the Farrer League finals series given there is no indoor netball played in the competition throughout the year.
AFL Riverina will seek feedback from clubs soon but it is understood that a move away from Robertson Oval is the most likely option.
AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Luke Olsen confirmed a potential move will be on the agenda.
"The board will be discussing with clubs options for Farrer League finals in the next month or so," Olsen said.
"It's either stay at Robertson Oval as per normal years and play netball inside or find another option with an outdoor netball court.
"They're basically the options we've got at the moment."
Maher Oval looms as the most likely replacement option given it was the previous home of the Farrer League grand final, prior to the upgrade of Robertson Oval.
Olsen did suggest that all venues, including facilities outside of Wagga, will be explored if it is decided to shift from Robertson Oval.
"There's no venues that have even been discussed at the moment," Olsen stated.
"I'd anticipate we'll look at other venues outside of town."
The Farrer League last year held four of their six finals at Robertson Oval, with Wagga's Maher Oval and Marrar's Langtry Oval hosting the other two fixtures.
In recent years, the Riverina League have also held two finals at Robertson Oval.
But given the indoor netball stadium at Narrandera Sportsground, Olsen indicated the Riverina League finals were more likely to remain at Robertson Oval and may even increase.
"It will come down to feedback from Tigers on how they found it because they're playing indoor home and away games there (at Bolton Park Stadium)," Olsen said.
"If the venue is ok for the first three weeks of finals I'd say they will play a traditional preliminary and elimination final there.
"If Farrer aren't at Robbo, they may even be able to play one each week (at Robertson Oval) to give Narrandera a spell."
