When it's 'safer to stay than leave', Wagga's vulnerable are left behind

Many women feel they are "safer to stay than they are to leave" violent homes because they have nowhere to go, Wagga support workers have shared.
Women's services workers in Wagga are concerned that the federal government has not allocated enough of the budget to solving the domestic violence crisis.
Under the 2024-25 federal budget announced on May 14, victims of domestic violence could be eligible for up to $5000 in financial support in the newly named Leaving Violence Program.
The budget also include $1 billion "to better support housing" for victims of domestic violence, and for youth, as part of the National Housing Infrastructure Facility.
Staff from Wagga Women's Health Centre (WWHC) and Sisters Housing confirmed that Wagga's women and children's refuges are all at capacity, with "a minimum of six-month waiting times".
"There are at least five women in every intake session that aren't leaving because they've got nowhere safe to go," director of Wagga Women's Health Centre Johanna Elms said.
"In some ways, they're safer to stay, than they are to leave."
Support workers have welcomed some of the funding, but are concerned the federal budget has not gone far enough to make a difference to the victims of domestic violence.
'$5000 won't do it'
Senior case manager at Sisters Housing Tammy, whose last name has been omitted for safety reasons, is concerned that the Leaving Violence Program payment would be insufficient for many of her clients.
"I can tell you now that $5000 won't do it, because even if you had the capacity to pack up your home and take all of your belongings, it's far greater than $5000 to get that into a truck," the case manager said.
"How do you put a figure on the cost to re-establish a safe home for yourself and your children?"
Sisters Housing provides housing support and assistance for vulnerable people in the Wagga region.
They help around 300 clients, of which approximately 30 per cent are victims of domestic violence.
Staff members confirmed that their housing support facilities and options are at capacity.
Tammy believes the support payments should be issued to agencies to manage, to ensure that these payments are not abused.
"These sorts of payments should be in some way managed by an agency who is working with the victim," she said.
"If it's done through a DV agency or family support agency, then you have your statistical reportability back to the government that says this is working, and this is not working."
Ms Elms is concerned the payments do not assist women to secure independent housing.
"The details of the leaving violence program that this money is tied to is purposely being lost, the amount in actual cash is only $1500 the remaining amount is in vouchers or tied to cards for limited spending," she said.
"This inhibits the ability of women to gain independent housing. Most bonds are more than $1500."
Ms Elms also believes that only victims who have engaged the court system will be eligible for the payments, which she says is one in eight women who present to the centre.
"For those on the frontline this has been a message from the federal government that they aren't interested in investing in us and that is hard," she said.
Both Sisters Housing and WWHC have welcomed the federal funding into housing for domestic violence victims.
However, staff from both organisations are concerned about the allocation of these funds.
"It will be important to understand how this money will be distributed and what outcomes will be measured before knowing how much and what type of an impact this investment will have on the D&FV crisis in Australia," Ms Elms said.
According to the budget, the $1 billion will be "rebalanced to provide more upfront grants" and will support community housing providers, as well as states and territories, to deliver more housing.
"We have to think bigger, and a billion dollars isn't going to go," acting manager at Sisters Housing Belinda, whose last name has been omitted for safety concerns, said.
"Funding is welcome to assist, but it needs to be thought about what that looks for clients."
Staff believe collaboration between local service providers is needed to gain funding to the region.
Following the budget announcement Sisters Housing and Wagga Women's Centre have agreed to work together to formulate a response and advocate for housing services in the Wagga region.
They plan to work with federal member for the Riverina Michael McCormack "to advocate for appropriate funds to be distributed to the Riverina".
Mr McCormack responded to The Daily Advertiser about the budget announcement saying that he welcomes the funding but is disappointed in the "rebadging" of the support payment.
"Any funding that can go towards minimising, slashing and eliminating this scourge, is welcomed," Mr McCormack said.
"I am a little bit disappointed that our escaping violence payment has been rebadged as a leaving violence payment.
"Every time you change the name of a program, it actually adds costs to the program ... that should be going to victims."
He says he has written to Minister for Women Katie Gallagher about the issue, and will continue to work with organisations including Sisters Housing and the Wagga Women's Centre.
