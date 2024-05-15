Hogg's cleared to play, but returning to court has been a mental battle

North Wagga playing coach Flynn Hogg has returned to the court.
After sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury in round 13 last year, Hogg missed the Saints grand final appearance and the opening of the 2024 season.
But in round five, against Marrar under lights, she made a quiet return to the shooting ring.
It was a return a long time coming, but while her body has the doctor's approval, Hogg said her mind has been slower to adjust.
"I think it's more of a mental battle now than anything else," Hogg said.
"It does get a bit sore after the games, after I've cooled down and everything but that's expected, I've just got to be smart about it and not push it too hard."
Working hard on her rehab and spending plenty of time in the gym, Hogg said she knows physically she's ready to be on court but admitted it was nerve wracking to be out there again.
Training for weeks with the team before playing, the intensity and physicality of a game is impossible to replicate.
Not having control over those around her adds to that anxiety.
"There is a bit of anxiety, when people are around it, when feet are getting caught, or people are coming through a bit late and pushing," Hogg said.
"It's fine, that's part of the physicality of netball and it's going to happen.
"After the weekend, I can feel myself getting more confident each game though.
"I'd obviously been training before I was on court and that training helped a lot to get that confidence back, but even things like balancing and stopping and starting, pushing off and landing, the gym and running is completely different to being on court."
Feeling like a "baby giraffe" during her first game, Hogg has started to find her shooting rhythm again and said the team has been nothing but supportive of her return.
Off season injury and unavailability has been an issue early in the year for the Saints, but she hopes this weekend they will have a full cohort.
While she continues to build her confidence back on court, she wouldn't change being back for anything.
"It feels so good, there's no complaints at all," Hogg said.
"I've definitely missed it and it's just good to be back on the court with the girls again, coaching them is great but it's different to playing, that's the best feeling in the world."
This season's competition has been particularly tight and Hogg is anticipating a tough match against East Wagga-Kooringal this coming weekend.
Nervous for their next batch of games, Hogg said there are no easy wins on the horizon.
"I'm pretty nervous actually, the next three weeks we've got all top teams, so it'll be good for a challenge and to really push us," she said.
"I feel like all the teams have pushed us recently, the scores haven't really reflected the games, which is really good.
"There's been a bit of movement around the clubs too so it's good to change things up and have people here, there and everywhere."
Feeling the team is really starting to gel now, with players rotating in and out of the squad as they become available, she's excited for the remainder of the year.
Hogg said it feels like everything is falling into place at the right time for them to continue in a strong fashion.
Communication and grit will be key for success this weekend, she said.
"I think the most important thing is communication, everywhere on court, in attack, in defence and showing that aggression towards the ball," she said.
"We are getting plenty of touches, so chasing them up and backing each other up will be important.
"Our main struggle early on was bringing the ball down the court and waiting for each other to drive, but in the last couple of weeks, it looked a lot more open so if we can keep doing that, it'd be amazing."
Barellan v Marrar at Barellan Sports Ground
North Wagga v East Wagga-Kooringal at McPherson Oval
Charles Sturt University v Coleambally at Peter Hastie Oval
Temora v Northern Jets at Nixon Park
