Lush gardens and scenic vistas

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 3
This property presents a lifestyle tailored for those who cherish warmth, thoughtful design with amazing views.
Upon entry, you're greeted by an expansive rumpus room featuring a wood-fired heater and built-in cabinetry, leading to an open-plan family/dining area where panoramic views of rolling hills unfold beyond the mature trees in the foreground.
The open-plan kitchen boasts a huge butler's pantry, premium appliances, sleek stone surfaces, storage, and a sprawling island breakfast bench. A sun-drenched sitting room invites relaxation, while an adjacent office serves as an ideal workspace.
A king-sized master suite comes with a generous walk-in robe, a luxurious ensuite featuring in-floor heating and a sunken bath overlooking a picturesque rural backdrop. Three additional bedrooms with their own unique charm and captivating views, offer built-in robes.
A separate fully self-contained studio/granny flat with a single-car garage and storage area presents versatile options for guest accommodation, dual living, or rental income.
This exceptional property boasts modern amenities including NBN broadband, zoned reverse cycle air conditioning, heating, a well-equipped laundry area, ample storage, and a computerised irrigation system.
Step outside to a captivating alfresco entertaining area, leading to a resort-style inground pool and spa adorned with travertine tiles.
Enjoy a private house yard and abundance of space - almost 30 acres - for hobbies and adventures. A large Colourbond shed provides storage for tools and equipment.
