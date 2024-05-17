Architectural gem in prized location

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Nestled in a prized locale, this magnificent House of the Week is an architectural gem which exudes the very essence of luxury.
With its breath-taking design and an array of premium features, this four-bedroom marvel stands as a testament to opulence.
Selling agent Matthew Longmore said from the moment you lay eyes on its striking facade, it becomes apparent that this residence is in a class of its own.
"This property stands as a true icon of Lake Albert, boasting unparalleled appeal and a commitment to quality and design that is second to none," he said.
The original owners have loved and lived in the home for 32 years, having built it themselves. The home has been on the market for a single week, and Matthew said this iconic, architecturally designed, executive property in this particular location will attract serious bidders.
Stepping inside, you're greeted by a palatial master suite fit for royalty. A modern bathroom boasts in-floor heating, an abundance of robes, and French doors opening to a private terrace.
The chef's kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances and elegant stone benchtops, catering to the most discerning of tastes. The open-plan formal living area is bathed in natural light streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows, offering panoramic views of the surrounding parkland and Lake Albert.
A cozy sitting room beckons with its double-glazed windows, polished concrete floors, and in-floor heating, providing a haven of tranquility.
The property boasts three additional bedrooms, each adorned with built-in robes, ensuring plenty of storage space for all. A dedicated study, featuring custom joinery, provides the perfect environment for work or study, combining functionality with style.
Year-round comfort is assured with reverse cycle zoned heating and cooling, a Phillipe double-sided fireplace, gas bayonets, and reverse cycle units throughout. The front garden underwent a stunning transformation in 2023, offering enhanced views and reduced maintenance, complete with automatic sprinklers for added convenience.
For those with a penchant for recreation, the proximity to the Wagga Country Club and Lake Albert presents an irresistible opportunity. The location affords access to a range of quality primary and secondary schooling options.
