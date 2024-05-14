It's The Daily Advertiser deputy editor Daisy Huntly here, with your Wednesday top stories.
Is Wagga the city that never sleeps and loves a late-night snack?
The latest movement on the development front is a $7.47 million hub centred around what could be the fifth McDonald's for Wagga. Finn Coleman unpacks the new 24-hour Maccas plan, which includes another round-the-clock food joint and gym in the same development.
Meanwhile, concerns have been raised around fitness safety issues for those trying to make the most of the city's outdoors. Early morning walkers choose between using a headtorch or exercising in pitch-black darkness along the riverside track before sunrise, Emily Anderson reports, with councillors advocating for exploring simple measures that could go a long way.
On the sport front, Matt Malone caught up with top jockey Danny Beasley, who has made the call at 48 to not renew his jockey's licence when it expires at the end of next month.
I'd also love to hear your thoughts on the federal budget, which was announced last night, as we look further into what it all means for the Riverina.
Daisy Huntly, deputy editor
