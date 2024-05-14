Reigning winners have big round one, Kooringal earn massive opening game win

Kooringal High School have started their Tracey Gunson Shield campaign with a bang.
Round of the shield was played at Equex Centre on Tuesday and Kooringal showed they are a top contender with a massive 70-1 win over Mount Austin High School.
Despite the large scoreline, captain Chloe Miles said it was a well contested game.
The year 12 student said much of last year's team returned this season after making the bronze game in 2023.
"It felt awesome, the girls came together, we played simple netball, all worked together as a team, and played our own game," Miles said.
"We've got a few older girls and a few young ones coming through.
"We all work together well, and it's good for them, developing them into the team for the next few years."
With the aim to play back to basics, clean netball this year Miles was impressed with the first performance.
Hoping that Tuesday night's game is just the start of another strong season, while there were plenty of positives to take from the game, there are areas for improvement too.
Showing some more grit, not letting loose balls get away from them, and tightening defence against teh body were high on the list.
Miles was especially pleased with the performance from players in the ring, at both ends.
"Our defenders stopped everything," she said.
"Our shooters were also obviously on fire."
Miles congratulated the Mount Austin girls for their on-court efforts and was pleased to see they were able to get a team on court.
With two round games left, Kooringal have Christian College and Wagga High on their fixture.
Anticipating tougher games in coming weeks, Miles said the team will take confidence from the game.
"It'll build our confidence going up, and make us work harder to fight for that win," she said.
"We're ready for a challenge."
Meanwhile Kooringals upcoming opponents had a tight game of their own.
Christian College held on for a two goal win over Wagga High, though the public school team worked overtime in the fourth quarter to mount a comeback.
Wagga High kept Christian College to just four goals in the final term, but were unable to get up in the 23-21 defeat.
In the Pool A game, reigning Tracey Gunson Shield holders Mater Dei Catholic College made easy work of The Riverina Anglican College.
Mater Dei went into the first break with an 11 goal lead, and continued to expand until the final whistle for a 36-18 win.
