TRAC, Kooringal progress to round three of Bill Turner with massive wins

The Riverina Anglican College has progressed to the next round of the Bill Turner Cup after a confident win over Kooringal High School.
After a day of games the schools battled it out at Rawlings Park on Tuesday, where TRAC ultimately earned an 8-1 win.
Coach Thomas Belling said he was impressed with the level of play across the day.
Stepping in to assist regular coach Ian Begg, Belling said the day was a huge success for the TRAC side.
"They had a very good performance throughout the day," Belling said.
"We started the day with a very strong performance against Wagga High in the first half, we probably slipped a little bit in the second half against them but strengthened towards the end of that game.
"We took that through into the second game where we played strong in the whole game."
Hoping the boys will take confidence from the win into their next game where they will play Griffith's Marian College.
Taking plenty of positives from their games, Belling said the side can hold their heads high as they progress into the next round.
John Yoo was player of the day, with an outstanding three goals in the grand final.
Also impressive was Ariz Ismail who set the team up for early success in their opening round game against Wagga High.
Kai Martin was also a standout with a brace in the final.
TRAC will now play Marian College, Griffith in round three next fortnight,
Across in the Bill Turner Trophy, Kooringal High School has progressed to the next round, where they will play the winner of the Young and Cootamundra High Schools.
They handed Wagga High School a 10-0 defeat in the final, with Wagga progressing to the game after the withdrawal of Mount Austin High School from the competition.
The winners of each division were presented with the Ron Anschuetz Shields as local champions.
Kooringal High School 10 (Addison Salmon 4, Isabelle Schofield 3, Miki Blake 1, Maddy Heslop 1) d Wagga High School 0.
Best: Isabelle Schofield (KHS), Evie Reid (WWHS)
The Riverina Anglican College 8 (John Yoo 3, Kai Martin 2, Ahmed Al-Saggaf 1, Ariz Ismail 1, Jackson Myers 1) d Kooringal High School 1 (own goal)
Best: John Yoo (TRAC), Jacob Comtesse (KHS)
