The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Heat winners all come up trumps after barrier draw for $100k Riverina final

MM
By Matt Malone
May 14 2024 - 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leading Riverina reinsman Blake Jones will look for the lead on Hy Poactive in Friday's $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final (2270m). Picture by Les Smith
Leading Riverina reinsman Blake Jones will look for the lead on Hy Poactive in Friday's $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final (2270m). Picture by Les Smith

ALL the major players have drawn prime barriers for Friday's $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final (2270m).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.