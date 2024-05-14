Heat winners all come up trumps after barrier draw for $100k Riverina final

ALL the major players have drawn prime barriers for Friday's $100,000 Regional Championships Riverina Final (2270m).
The three heat winners from last Tuesday night have drawn the three inside barriers for the listed classic at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Wagga pacer Captains Catch has been given the advantage by coming up with gate one, with Ellen Jones' pair Hy Poactive and Captain Tom to his immediate outside in barriers two and three.
Leading Riverina reinsman Blake Jones will partner the undefeated Hy Poactive from gate two and he believes the draw adds to the big race.
"It makes it an interesting race, that's for sure," were Jones' first thoughts on Tuesday afternoon.
"I'm not going to complain about (gate) two.
"I would have loved to have been inside Brett's horse but that didn't happen. It's not the end of the world that's for sure."
Hy Poactive came out of the gate roughly last week but Jones indicated that he will give the four-year-old his head in the final to have a look for the lead.
"He probably didn't look real good out of the gate last week but that was more my fault than anyone else's," Jones explained.
"I tried nursing him out of the gate, I reckon if I had just given him his head and let him run the gate he would have actually come out a lot better.
"Once I eventually gave him his head that's when he started striding out and pacing better. I didn't want to rush him out last week, being a heat, I sort of thought everyone would probably hand up to me anyway.
"We're definitely going to have to come out for a little bit (on Friday) and sum it up.
"Brett's horse (Captains Catch) has real good gate speed and I'm sure they'll be wanting to hold the top but there's no point sitting there and not coming out a little bit, you've got to have a look.
"I think if he's close enough, he makes a good race of it anyway."
Former Riverina reinsman Nathan Jack has been booked for the drive on stablemate Captain Tom, who showed good gate speed to lead in his heat win last week.
Jones indicated that could also throw up another element in the battle for the lead.
"He's definitely one of the best gate speed drivers, Nathan, that's for sure," Jones said.
"It gives him a chance to come out and we'll see what happens from there."
Ellen and Blake Jones are going for their second straight victory in the Riverina final after winning with Brooklyns Bridge last year.
Front row: Captains Catch (trainer: Brett Woodhouse), Hy Poactive (Ellen Jones), Captain Tom (Ellen Jones), Wild Imagination (Jackson Painting), Moresco (Stacey Hardy), Petes Big Jim (Michael Prest), Here Comes Bobby (Steven Lee), Titiwha (Nicholas Hargraves).
Second row: Burton (David Druitt), Joycies Lad (Jackson Painting), Brooklyns Best (David Druitt), Moneys On Matilda (Mark Fletcher), first emergency My Ultimate Skeeta (Luke Mulley), second emergency Most Triumphant (Jackson Painting)
