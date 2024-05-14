Walking in the dark: Fitness safety issues raised in Wagga chamber

Early morning walkers choose between using a headtorch or exercising in pitch-black darkness along the riverside track before sunrise.
There are currently no lights along the Wiradjuri walking track along the Murrumbidgee River track meaning the facilities are in darkness from around 5pm to 7am during the winter months.
Concerns about the safety of exercise facilities in Wagga during sundown period were addressed by councillors Jenny McKinnon and Georgie Davies at Wagga council's meeting on May 13.
"I've been approached by a woman representing a group of women who are concerned about a significant issue of safe spaces for women to exercise, in particular in winter when it's dark," Cr McKinnon said.
Her suggestion is for the council-owned Oasis Regional Aquatic Centre to trial extend opening hours during the winter months.
She raised the issue as a question to be taken on notice at the council meeting.
"Would council consider a trial lengthening the opening hours of the oasis, preferably from 5.30 in the morning, so half and hour earlier, and maybe half an hour later in the evening, especially in the winter?" Cr McKinnon said.
This suggestion prompted Councillor Georgie Davies to also raise the issue of lighting along the Murrumbidgee River track.
"Has council explored lighting options along the Murrumbidgee River track, just in the same regard, for early morning or late night exercise?" Cr Davies asked at the meeting.
As a frequent user of the track in the morning, Cr Davies told The Daily Advertiser the facility is "pitch black" in the morning, and can feel unsafe for "not only women, but everyone".
"There's certainly times when I walk along the river ... and you feel a little bit unsafe at times," she said.
"We know that if a place is well lit then there's less chance of crimes happening.
"So it can be quite a simple and very practical way of making people feel immediately safer."
She is also concerned the lack of lighting means the track is under-utilised by the public.
"A simple thing like lights could help the utilisation of such a beautiful asset, but also make it safer for people," she said.
Wagga council general manger Peter Thompson replied to Cr Davies' question, and said council would look at the issue of lighting.
"I'll forecast an answer by saying no, but it's definitely something that we will look at," Mr Thompson said.
Mayor Dallas Tout also confirmed that the issue would be a high priority for the council staff to look at.
"It's a really high priority to make sure those things are appropriate and safe," the mayor said to The Daily Advertiser.
