Future of women's soccer bright as Football Wagga wrap Female Football Week

In the year since Stacey Collins took on the role of female development officer with Football Wagga, she's already seen positive changes.
While the impact of the Matildas' highly successful home World Cup campaign continues to be felt at the local level, Collins believes the sport is building good momentum.
Celebrating Female Football Week this weekend, Football Wagga turned purple while all women's and girls games were played together at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
Collins said it was exciting to see juniors and seniors out together, and as the senior competition continues to get tighter, she's excited for the future.
"Definitely in the juniors we're seeing a growth and even with the women's competition, we've actually had two new teams join the tournament, Yoogali and also CSU," Collins said.
Henwood Park also returned to the first grade competition this season.
"For a regional area like Wagga, I think it's huge to have those teams and clubs come on board," she said.
"This weekend was our go at having the girls play before the women, and it was great.
"I do know there were some juniors girls from the 14-16 competition that played in their respective senior teams, so it would be great moving forward if we could see that become more regular, and that also opens up a pathway for those junior players who want access to play seniors."
Not only is the senior competition expanding, but improving, with Collins impressed with the display this weekend.
While Henwood Park and Wagga United battled out to a 2-2 draw, she said even in those games with big scorelines the soccer on display was high quality.
Reigning premiers Tolland had a one goal win over Junee, and South Wagga put seven away against Charles Sturt.
Collins said it's exciting to see even new clubs standing up to tough competitors.
"I watched the South Wagga and uni game play out and you thought it was going to be a white wash, but uni was right in there," she said.
"It's all looking good, things like these aren't built overnight and there's a lot of commitment from the clubs.
"Women want to play, they want to enjoy themselves and the more competition we have, the more competitiveness we have in the competition between different clubs, the more interest we're going to get."
Tolland 2 d Junee 1
Wagga United 2 drew Henwood Park 2
South Wagga 7 d Charles Sturt 2
BYE: Hanwood, Yoogali
