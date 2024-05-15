Riverina Ford Owners Club presents donations to charity after April auction

The Riverina Ford Owners Club has presented four charities with a huge donation after hosting a very successful auction last month.
Everything from car parts, Mother's Day baskets and barbecues were up for the taking, as well as items donated by the Junee Correctional Centre.
The club raised more than $8000 from the evening, which saw people come from Griffith, Sydney and Albury to join in on the action.
The club chose Pro Patria, Sisters Housing, Lilier Lodge and the Cancer Council as recipients, with functions and fundraising coordinator Raewyn Gilchrist presenting the funds to the charities at the Wagga RSL Club on Tuesday.
"We were hoping we'd make a decent amount and we were really happy with that and I think they have all been very happy with what they've been given," Ms Gilchrist said.
"I've had cancer myself a few times, so the Cancer Council was definitely one of my things.
"Pro Patria, they help ex-servicemen plus service personnel so ambulance, policemen, firemen... some of the things that they much see at times must be pretty horrific, so we though we'd like to support them as well.
"Sisters Housing is for abused women, and that seems to be becoming pretty prevalent, so I though we'd help them as well as much as we could."
Ms Gilchrist and the club also hosted a presentation dinner tonight at the RSL Club to give thanks to the many people involved in the auction.
"Tonight is a presentation to all the people that donated and helped us in any way, because it took a big effort to get it all up and running," she said.
"They're wonderful people, so you're always happy to help them."
