Wagga's next McDonald's and more touted in $7.5m northern development

Wagga's fifth McDonald's outlet is one of two 24-hour food options flagged in a $7.47 million development over the Gobba Bridge.
The precinct around Boorooma Shopping Plaza is set for further additions, with a development application (DA) for a new round-the-clock McDonald's lodged with Wagga City Council last week.
Located at 7 Phar Lap Place - adjacent to the Boorooma shops - the development is estimated to cost more than $7.47 million.
The DA was lodged by Hargreaves Property Group - a real estate developer from Pennant Hills, which was contacted for comment - and requests permission for the existing 6677-square metre lot of land to be subdivided into three sections.
This would allow the construction of Wagga's fifth McDonald's restaurant (2882sqm), a second food and drinks premises (2117sqm), and a gym (1679sqm) - all 24-hour operations.
They will add to the growing precinct that already has a Domino's, Chemist Warehouse, and, in the future, a Coles supermarket.
In the Statement of Environmental Effects (SEE) attached to the DA, it was outlined the work would occur in three stages.
The first stage proposed the subdivision of the lot from one into three, with earthworks and retaining walls for Lot 1 to be completed.
Stage two proposed the construction and operation of a McDonald's premises with 24-hours, 7-days a week operation.
This would include a freestanding, single-storey, 381sqm food and drink premises, comprised of a back of house preparation, storage, service, and amenity areas; front of house dining, service, and amenity areas; and a PlayPlace.
It would feature a dual-lane drive-through, with capacity for 14 queuing vehicles, and two waiting bays; 25 standard parking spaces, two with optional EV charging and one accessible parking space; two bicycle racks; landscaping; a loading and delivery bay; and signage.
The third stage proposed the balance of required earthworks on the two remaining lots, and the construction and operation of two more premises.
A second 24/7 food and drink premises (220sqm) was proposed, including a dual-lane drive-through, with capacity for 14 queuing vehicles, and one waiting bay; and signage, and a single-storey gym facility (685.2sqm), featuring signage, and also operating 24-hours, 7-days a week.
These premises would have a combined car park, with 59 parking spaces (37 in Lot 2 and 22 in Lot 3).
The SEE, which was prepared by SLR Consulting Australia, outlined the potential employment benefits that could come with the new McDonald's, stating around 120 local jobs (full-time, part-time and casual) would be created at the store.
It also stated the believed economic, social and community benefits that would come to Boorooma, and other North Wagga suburbs, through the new McDonald's restaurant.
"McDonald's is often recognised as a focal point or meeting point," the report stated.
"Stores provide the general public with a safe and accessible place to convene, regardless of social stature. This encourages community cohesion and a sense of belonging.
"McDonald's is well known for its commitment to providing the highest levels of training, education, development programs and career pathways. McDonald's provides skills-based training with transferable skills. Training at McDonald's provides opportunities for young people to learn skills that will assist them with their future employment and that they can apply throughout their working lives.
"The social benefits resulting from local job creation will be directly experienced by members of the Boorooma community.
"The effect on employment is broader than just those employed to work at the store. McDonald's are committed to using local suppliers and ... the McDonald's franchise model also provides positive economic benefits by providing business opportunities for local franchisees."
