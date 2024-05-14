Vehicle description released in Riverina search for wanted man

Police are searching for the location of a man last seen in the Riverina who is wanted for reckless wounding in company.
Matthew Webb, also known as Matthew Cole, 33, was last seen in the Young area, north of Wagga.
Officers attached to the Riverina Police District have been conducting inquiries into his whereabouts.
He is known to frequent the Canberra, Gunning, Cootamundra, Gundagai, Tumut and Young areas.
Police said Matthew may be travelling in a Land Cruiser with a white steel tray, a black bull bar and side rails, with the NSW registration DXT 76S.
Matthew is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 180cm tall, with a medium build, blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but report the sighting or information by calling Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.