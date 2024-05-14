Fitzmaurice Street shop shuts Wagga doors for good to move elsewhere

For the last five years business owner Rebekah Kirby has been providing a unique offering to the Wagga community, but now she is venturing off to start a new chapter elsewhere.
The Huntress has been operating at 110 Fitzmaurice Street for the last three-and-a-half years, and before that it was located on Cadell Place.
On Friday, the store officially closed its doors as Mrs Kirby is set to move.
"I've closed down the physical store in Wagga, but I still have my store online," she said.
"I'm moving the physical store to the Blue Mountains just for more foot traffic basically.
"I'll still have the online store and everyone knows me, so those who still feel comfortable shopping from me can still do so."
Mrs Kirby said the retail industry in Wagga is suffering, particularly in the part of the city despite her efforts over the years to encourage shoppers support local businesses along Fitzmaurice Street.
Despite the slow foot traffic, Mrs Kirby said it is bittersweet to be leaving.
"I'm feeling a little bit sad," she said.
"There's a great business community down here which is nice, but I'm also excited to start something new - a new adventure."
Mrs Kirby took pride in her store, decorating the shop front for special occasions like the Wagga Mardi Gras.
She has also been a pivotal member of Shop Fitzmaurice, organising the annual Christmas Lego Hide and Seek competition.
It is her only hope now that the space in which she has operated from for the last few years is taken over by a local retailer.
"I hope it keeps a really nice retail space here," she said.
"I think this end of town really needs retail stores to keep that shopping alive down here, so lets hope that someone nice comes into the space who has a nice retail vision."
