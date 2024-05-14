The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Fitzmaurice Street shop shuts Wagga doors for good to move elsewhere

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated May 15 2024 - 11:14am, first published May 14 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Huntress owner Rebekah Kirby has closed her store on Fitzmaurice Street and will be moving to a new community. Picture by Tom Dennis
The Huntress owner Rebekah Kirby has closed her store on Fitzmaurice Street and will be moving to a new community. Picture by Tom Dennis

For the last five years business owner Rebekah Kirby has been providing a unique offering to the Wagga community, but now she is venturing off to start a new chapter elsewhere.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.