See the action: Junior Diesels, Dragons show what they're made of

While the top league players from across the region have been battling on field every Sunday for a month now, so too has the next generation.
Running onto the field every Saturday morning for the past three weeks, young league players have been flexing their muscles in Group Nine's junior competition.
Boys and girls from under six to under 16 age groups have been learning the game in both tag and tackle formats.
Those in the youngest divisions won't be up to tackling for a while, but that hasn't stopped them getting into the action during these opening rounds.
From those in their first years to players on the cusp of their senior debuts, there was a fantastic display of talent and teamwork between the Junee and Temora players.
The Daily Advertiser's photographer Bernard Humprheys was at Junee's Loftus Oval this weekend to capture the action from across the fields.
In the competitive age groups, the Dragons put the Diesels to the test, winning in the 13s, 14s, 15s, and 16s age groups.
Under 13 tackle: Temora 56 d Junee 0
Under 14 LT: Temora 66 d Junee 0
Under 14 tackle: Temora 36 d Junee 14
Under 15 tackle: Temora 32 d Junee 12
Under 16 LT: Temora 32 d Junee 0
