The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Champion Wagga jockey Danny Beasley announces retirement from riding

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 14 2024 - 2:59pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accomplished Wagga jockey Danny Beasley showcases his new training base on Tuesday after making the decision to retire from race riding. Picture by Les Smith
Accomplished Wagga jockey Danny Beasley showcases his new training base on Tuesday after making the decision to retire from race riding. Picture by Les Smith

THE remarkable riding career of Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will draw to a close next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.