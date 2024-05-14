Champion Wagga jockey Danny Beasley announces retirement from riding

THE remarkable riding career of Wagga jockey Danny Beasley will draw to a close next month.
Beasley has come to the decision not to renew his jockey's licence when it expires at the end of June and will move full-time into training.
The 48-year-old took out his trainer's licence at the start of the season and enjoyed his first winner at Murrumbidgee Turf Club in January.
But with a desire to build his training career further, Beasley has decided to hang up his riding boots and bring to a close his distinguished career.
Beasley, a 24-time group one winner, will go down as one of Wagga's finest sporting exports and admits he's incredibly proud of his journey as a jockey that's yielded 1872 career wins.
"I just always go back to the fact I was just a kid that grew up in the bush whose dad was a jockey and I was infatuated by the industry and the game from a very, very young age," Beasley explained.
"Just to think where it took me and what I was able to achieve from just a little kid from Wagga, when you look back at it, I am very proud of what it was.
"As I say to any kid now, any kid in any sport or any profession, if I could achieve what I achieved, anyone can do it. You've just got to have a go."
Beasley progressed from the early days of his riding career in the Southern District Racing Association, going on to succeed in one of the most competitive riding markets in the world in Sydney.
He rode 14 group one winners in Australia, highlighted by his 2003 Golden Slipper victory on Polar Success, along with wins in the 2003 Doncaster Handicap and 2004 Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Grand Armee.
Beasley then ventured to Singapore, where he would go on to spend 15 years and ride another 10 group one winners overseas.
Beasley returned home to Wagga at the end of 2022 and says finishing his riding career at home was one of the best decisions he's made.
"I actually couldn't think of a better last year and a half, it feels really fitting," Beasley said.
"It's been so nice coming back and being able to give a bit back to where it all started and to be able to help a few of the kids around here and to ride on a lot of the tracks that I have for so long.
"There's been some special moments like winning a Wodonga Cup and last year's carnival was pretty much unbelievable, and to ride a couple of Highway winners for Tim (Donnelly) and Wayne Carroll, blokes that put me on when I was a kid, even at Albury the other day and riding a winner for Donna McQueen.
"The boys and girls here riding around this area, I don't think I've actually enjoyed my riding as much as I have since I came back. It's the best jockeys room I've ever rode in I reckon.
"A lot of the boys are a lot younger than me but I've formed some really good friendships with Jack Martin and Jordy Mallyon and all those guys. It's been really nice."
Beasley will get another opportunity to add to his group one tally when he heads to Brisbane on Saturday to ride Body Bob in the Doomben 10,000 (1200m).
He is yet to pick out a race meeting that will be his last but it has to fall before June 30.
"As it's worked out, I was going to ride until the end of the season but the actual jockey's licence goes to the 30th of June, they don't go until the end of the season," he explained.
"If I wanted to go to the end of the season I would have to reapply for next year's jockey licence and with holding that licence, it restricts my numbers. So the 30th of June, the boots will be hung back up.
"I was trying to pick a good meeting to say that's my last but I don't know yet. I had a quick look the other day but it was hard to pick one so I'll have to put a bit more thought into it."
While somewhat sad to give riding away, Beasley believes the time was right to push on with his training career.
"Once the numbers get up, it's just too difficult to do both. To give both your full 100 per cent attention," he said.
"I've been finding it harder and harder just to keep the focus, I'm really enjoying the riding but it's been harder to keep the focus on it when you've got the horses back at home type of thing.
"I felt that I've done my thing with the riding and I'm still enjoying it, I would have loved to keep going with it but the training is my passion and where I really want the future to go. So I thought let's go."
ALSO part of Beasley's decision to focus on training was a rare opportunity that he snapped up.
Beasley has taken over a new stable facility at Wagga trainer Gary Colvin's property on Travers Street.
Tim Donnelly, who Beasley has rode predominantly for in Wagga, accommodated his small team of horses at his Slocum St premises up until now but the retiring jockey jumped at the opportunity to expand.
"Another part of why it's come around quick. Gary's built this new shed with 10 boxes and gave me first offer on it," Beasley explained.
"I know my numbers are picking up pretty quick so I thought I better grab it with the way stabling is in Wagga, they're like hen's teeth in Wagga.
"I'm forever grateful for Tim to be able to take me in and how he's helped me over the eight months I've had the licence but I knew I could get 10 horses pretty quick and I couldn't ask Tim for 10 boxes so I decided to take Gary up on his offer."
