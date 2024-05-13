Wagga home gutted by late night fire, cause under investigation

Hours after a Tolland home was completely destroyed by fire, firefighters were called to a second blaze across the city.
Emergency services were called to a home on Bruce Street, Tolland, shortly before 10pm on Monday night following reports a residential home was up in flames.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said they had five FRNSW trucks respond to the fire, but despite their best efforts, the home could not be saved.
"Unfortunately, the house was totally destroyed," Superintendent Alexander said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be identified.
Forensics were at the scene early on Tuesday morning, examining the the remains of the building.
The home has been taped off and has been left completely gutted by the fire, as well as a partial roof and floor collapse.
All contents inside the home were also destroyed in the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
FRNSW was called to another home on Collins Street, Turvey Park, shortly after midday on Tuesday after it was reported smoke was issuing from a house.
Superintendent Alexander said two FRNSW trucks responded to the blaze which was located in one of the rooms inside the home.
Superintendent Alexander said it is believed the home is unoccupied.
Firefighters remained on the scene until just after 12.30pm, when the fire was successfully extinguished.
The fire did not cause significant damage and no one was injured.
It comes after FRNSW issued a warning to residents to remain vigilant as the winter chill rolls around and people look to heaters for warmth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.