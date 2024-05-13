Kildare overcome inaccuracy woes to defeat TRAC while Wagga High claims win

Kildare Catholic College overcame some inaccuracy woes to run out 34-point winners against The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC).
Kildare kicked 2.4 in the opening term which told the story of their night in front of goal as they eventually went on to claim a 8.13 (61) to 4.3 (27) victory over TRAC.
Kildare coach Ryan Price admitted it was far from his side's best performance, however said he was still proud of how they came away with the win.
"Yeah it was very scrappy," Price said.
"I don't know the final score as far as goals and points, but we clearly kicked a lot more points than goals.
"It was almost like it was a wet weather game it was just surging it forward, so certainly goal kicking is something for us to work on."
Kildare kicked the only two goals of the opening quarter to head into quarter time with a 16-point lead.
Jack Rudd kicked TRAC's first goal of the game early in the second term, however Angus Williams responded for Kildare to have them ahead by 20 points at the main break.
TRAC again had the first goal of the quarter in the third through Nate Hamblin, but Kildare once again responded through Issac Gooden, Campbell Mattingly and William Marsh to take a 31-point lead into three quarter time.
Both sides then kicked two goals apiece in the final quarter as Kildare claimed their second win of the Carroll Cup competition.
While Kildare's forwards were having a bit of an off night, the same cannot be said of their defenders who were brilliant.
Price agreed that their back six played a pivotal role in their victory and he said they continued to repel a number of forward 50 entries from TRAC.
"They kept us in it early for sure," he said.
"Gus Lyons if he didn't take 10 intercept marks it was probably 15, he was dominant there today.
"They just kept kicking it down his throat and he kept clunking them, but all of them played really well.
"We rotated a fair few boys through that back six and they certainly kept us in the hunt for the first half."
Lyons wasn't the only player to impress Price as he noted the efforts of a couple of other standout performers.
"Joey Butt was really good," he said.
"He got a lot of it as well as Riley Bradshaw, I thought he showed some aggression when he went into the midfield.
"He rucked for us and it's probably a position he hasn't played for us, but I thought he was good for us when he was in there.
"Then our usual boys like Lochie Field and Coby Bourke all played well."
Kildare are currently 2-0, however Price revealed they've still got some work to do ahead of Wednesday's game against Wagga High School.
"Probably just being a bit more clean," he said.
"It was very scrappy, if you watched the game without really knowing the conditions you could think it was raining.
"Certainly just being a bit cleaner with our entries going forward, but also just around the ground.
"The ball was on the ground for most of the game, that's certainly an area for us to work on."
Full Time
KCC 2.4 3.8 6.10 8.13 (61)
TRAC 0.0 1.0 2.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS: KCC: C Mattingly 2, O Perrot, A Williams, I Gooden, W Marsh, L Field, D Ayedero; TRAC: J Rudd, N Hamblin, H Angel, B Browning
BEST: KCC: A Lyons, J Butt, R Bradshaw, I Gooden, L Dicker, L Field; TRAC: S Pigram, S Drew, S Lenton, H Glanvill, N Hamblin, J Rudd
A strong second half guided Wagga High School to a comfortable 78-point win over Kooringal High School.
After only leading by 21 points at the main break, Wagga High then booted nine goals to one throughout the third and fourth terms to run away 14.13 (97) to 3.1 (19) winners.
Wagga High coach Liam James was understandably pleased with how his side performed against a valiant Kooringal outfit.
"Yeah I'm super happy," James said.
"With no Crawford Wadley we were a little bit worried about the forward line, but all the boys just played their role and it was an awesome win today."
Wagga High got away to a dream start kicking the only three goals of the first quarter to head into the first break up by 20 points.
Caleb Walker then booted his second and third goals of the game during the second quarter, however Kooringal also hit the scoreboard through Lachlan Parr and Hamish Comtesse.
Three goals to one in the third term had Wagga High up by 38 points at the last change and then they piled on six unanswered goals in the last quarter to notch up their second win of the Carroll Cup competition.
Walker finished with five goals while Cam Morphett and Lachlan Moore both finished with three goals apiece.
James said he was happy with the efforts of Walker and he also credited the performance of Carter Chobdzynski who finished with two goals.
"Carter made it look like it was dry out there the way he handled the ball," he said.
"He was unreal and Caleb is just getting better and better, he's taken just leaps and bounds and looked unreal."
James also noted the efforts of Morphett, Ashton Wolter and Hugh Bent who were among their best players in the victory.
"I thought Cam Morphett was good up forward, he's only in year 10 and he's developing into a real good forward," he said.
"Ash Wolter through the midfield has been unreal and Hugh Bent his deadly left foot has been perfect."
Full Time
WWHS 3.2 5.4 8.9 14.13 (97)
KHS 0.0 2.1 3.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: WWHS: C Walker 5, C Morphett 3, L Moore 3, C Chobdzysnki 2, T Spackman; KHS: L Parr, H Comtesse, T Byrne
BEST: WWHS: C Chobdzysnki, C Morphett, L Moore, C Walker, A Wolter, H Bent; KHS: D Waugh-Smith, A Schmetzer, M Willis, T Hasler, M Crawford-Foster, L Roberts
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.