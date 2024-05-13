Council weighs viability of proposed major Riverside concert venue

Wagga City Council has weighed the viability of a proposed major concert venue as the results of a key council survey are released.
The outcome of a council survey asking the public to identify whether it prefers a Civic Theatre upgrade or a new Riverside concert and conference venue that can accommodate stand up events of up to 5000 people has been revealed as councillors met on Monday night.
Council documents reveal support for both projects was high, with a total of 1089 surveys and responses submitted.
However, the Civic Theatre upgrade won the majority of support, with 52 per cent of the vote, while 45 per cent voted for the Riverside precinct and 3 per cent did not support either project.
Council staff noted survey respondents expressed a strong desire among for Wagga to "evolve into a vibrant and diverse city, citing the lack of a suitable venue for conferences, exhibitions, and major events as a gap in current infrastructure".
"Many respondents believe the region is missing out on opportunities and events [and]... they view proposed infrastructure investment as crucial for city growth, catering to diverse population needs, enhancing event access, and attracting and retaining residents."
The business case for a First Nations cultural centre has also now been released.
A council report found the development of both the cultural centre and the Riverside precinct is estimated to cost $98 million, with a further $29 million bill to replace assets in the 40 years after that.
Committee 4 Wagga secretary Samantha Beresford praised the idea of a new Riverside precinct as a detailed business case for the Riverside precinct was revealed.
Ms Beresford commended the council on the idea and said C4W was "strongly in favour" of the large Riverside centre that would "cater for events such as concerts and conferences, with the capacity of 5000 people standing, or 1200 seated."
"Board members were delighted that the city would look at attracting events which are currently confined to metropolitan venues," she said.
"No longer under this proposal would we be turning away opportunities that are vital for the local economy.
"We would instead be activating our river front, enabling economic growth, and industry diversification, whilst importantly creating jobs and having a vision for the future.
"We were also pleased to hear about the opportunity for the proposed entertainment centre to deliver a First Nations keeping place.
"This hub would encompass an exhibition area for artefacts, an education space and a collection centre - all positives for Wagga and most importantly, a gap we know needs filling for our First Nations cultures and people."
Councillor Georgie Davies said the project was economically viable and would "bring enormous benefit to the region".
Councillor Jenny McKinnon agreed, noting a recent show she wanted to see was showing in Dubbo, Canberra and elsewhere, but not Wagga.
Cr McKinnon said there is an "excellent case for a conference centre" and that it will be a great investment with many people to use the proposed new facility.
However, deputy mayor Amelia Parkins raised concern over the financial viability of the new Riverside concert and conference venue.
Cr Parkins voiced concern the venue would need to host two 5000 capacity events per year to keep the venue viable.
She noted with concern that the report found the venue will run at "quite a significant loss" unless it could host two 5000-person events per year.
Cr Parkins also wondered how the city would host events on that scale.
"Anectdotally, I've heard it takes at least a couple of years to host an event like that," she said.
"Whereas to be economically viable at this point in time, we'll need to produce two of those a year."
But general manager Peter Thompson said based on his own previous experience he believes booking in two events of that scale per year won't be a problem.
"In my former council, there was an entertainment centre, and it was one of the venues Cr McKinnon referred to which is hosting the event she wants to go and see but is not coming here," Mr Thompson said.
He said while events do get locked in well in advance, this should not be too difficult, once everything is set up with fee prices and the venue staffed.
"I'm going to be optimistic it's not such a big task [to plan these big events]. In the 14 years at my previous council I can never remember anyone suggesting hosting one of those big events - of which there were many - was onerous or that they wished it didn't happen.
"It's a venue set up to host events and you have the staff with the ability to do that."
Council noted and accepted the outcomes of the Riverside Stage 3 business case and will pursue future funding opportunities to continue planning for the project as they arise.
