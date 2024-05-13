Little Grayson's brief but brave battle honoured

It's The Daily Advertiser editor Andrew Pearson here, with your Tuesday top stories.
Today, Taylor Dodge brings you the heartbreaking story of two Wagga parents whose son died just weeks after his birth. Emmalyne and David McCarthy welcomed their precious baby boy Grayson into the world on January 28, only for them to have to say goodbye to him 13 weeks later.
In sport, Tahlia Sinclair has been around the grounds with our female athletes. From returns to national teams to a debut in the world's premier netball competition, Riverina women are proving to the next generation you can make it from anywhere.
Meanwhile, Andrew Mangelsdorf and Emily Anderson were at last night's Wagga City Council meeting. You can find out what happened in the chambers here.
Have a great Tuesday.
Andrew Pearson, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.