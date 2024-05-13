From Japan to storage to Temora: Ceramics find their new home

At any given time, art lovers can only view about two per cent of the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) collection - the other 98 per cent are sitting in storage.
This month, four Japanese ceramic works will escape from a storage room in Canberra, and find a new home in Temora where they will live for the next two years.
"It's just a great opportunity to bring significant works to the little town of Temora and draw some people into the art centre," Temora Art Centre manager Jeremy Kruckel said.
"They're significant to us because they represent our sister city, and some of them are pretty technically amazing, a little bit scary so."
Mr Kruckel applied to receive the loaned works as part of the federal government's Sharing the National Collection program.
He selected the four works by Japanese artists because of Temora's ties to its Japanese sister city Izumizaki in the Fukushima prefecture.
The works are:
Another reason Mr Kruckel chose the ceramic works was to inspire the recently started pottery club which meets at the gallery.
"They [Japanese ceramics] look extremely fragile, and I think it might just stretch people's idea of what they can do with ceramics, and that's my hope," he said.
The National Gallery of Australia director Dr Nick Mitzevich said the gallery is thrilled to partner with Temora.
"The Sharing the National Collection initiative has provided the opportunity to work with regional and suburban galleries across Australia to share works of art that hold significance to the region, such as this wonderful concept to display artists who originate from their sister city in Japan," Dr Mitzevich said.
The Sharing the National Collection program is part of Australia's national cultural policy which includes $11.8 million of government investment into long-term loans to galleries nationwide.
"As part of our national cultural policy Revive we've been sharing artworks from the gallery's collection, getting them out of dark storage rooms in Canberra and on display in galleries across the country," Australian minister for the arts Tony Burke said.
"This part of NSW has a longstanding relationship with Japan, as well as a strong history of ceramic making.
"Having these beautiful Japanese artworks find their way to the Temora Arts Centre is a significant display of the importance of that relationship."
The Temora Arts Centre will celebrate the arrival of the pieces, with an exhibition launch from 10am to 1pm on June 1.
The ceramics will be on display until June 2026.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.