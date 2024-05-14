'It's time to move on': End of the road for well-known trucking family

After almost four decades on the open roads of Australia are coming to an end for a Corowa trucking family.
After racking up millions of kilometres, the Milthorpes have decided to bow out of the transport industry.
Much of that history will, they hope, pass on to someone else with the passion to take Milthorpe Transport into a new era.
Brothers Greg and Ray Milthorpe, both diesel mechanics, opened the business in 1988.
That came after several years' experience with Corowa Truck and Trailer Repairs, beginning in 1982.
Ray Milthorpe retired early this year, and Greg now wishes to follow suit.
"We've had Milthorpe for about 40 years now," Greg Milthorpe said.
"We started with only two trucks and it's just built up ever since.
"It's a family owned business; now my sons, Steve, Rodney, and Chris, work in it too.
"But we are looking forward to being at home with our families and enjoying life a little more."
On May 27, the whole lot - including the shed, tools, trucks, two yards and more - will go under the hammer, with the sale run by Pickles auction house.
Mr Milthorpe said it was proving difficult to keep the business open given he was now 75.
"It's very hard to get drivers and keep the maintenance up on the trucks," he said.
"And there are so many laws that we have to keep up with.
"It's been a lot.
"It's changed a lot in the industry since I started driving trucks in 1968, and I'm ready to move on."
Mr Milthorpe said he had many fond memories of the yard and would continue to be involved with his side hobby, car racing - one he shares with Steve.
Steve Milthorpe said it was emotional to close-up shop.
"I've been involved in the industry my whole life, and now packing and cleaning up the shop is difficult - to know it's coming to an end," he said.
"I remember racing home from school and going to help Dad at the yard.
"I was always going to be involved but when one door shuts, another opens," Steve Milthorpe said.
"It's time for us all to move on with life and take some time off."
He said he had seen Australia an endless amount of times and wouldn't have done so if it weren't for "truckin'".
"It's a good industry, but it's changed a lot," he said.
Greg Milthorpe said he would deeply miss the team of around 60 as "it's always been a good atmosphere in which to work".
"We look forward to the future and wish everyone the best," he said.
