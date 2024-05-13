Group 20 club approved to drop to reserve grade for remainder of the season

The Group 20 first grade competition will feature eight teams for the rest of the season after the board accepted Yanco Wamoon's request to drop into reserve grade.
After what had been a tough start to the season in the top grade, the Hawks put their request into Group 20 after a heavy defeat in the local derby two weeks ago.
The board acted quickly with the decision being made within 24 hours.
Group 20 president Adam Brill said it was a no brainer.
"It was a surprise, but it also wasn't at the same time because they haven't been travelling that well," Brill said.
"When they asked, there was no one on the board who objected.
"Everyone wants to go out and play footy, but I don't think anyone really enjoys handing down a 60-0 thrashing; it's not good for the game."
With three rounds remaining before the first half of the season is completed, the remaining teams to play the Hawks in TLU Sharks, Waratahs and Hay, alongside DPC Roosters who were meant to play last weekend, will get the averaged results in an attempt to make it an even playing field before turning it into a bye from round 10 onwards.
"It gives everyone an even playing field, and I know the question will be around, well, maybe they wouldn't have won by that much, but in the end, it's hypothetical," Brill said.
"We were just going to call it a forfeit, which would have made it 25-0, but a couple of clubs messaged us, so we have taken it to the board with the average points."
With the first grade match now an added week off, Brill said Group 20 will be looking at ways to prevent teams from stacking the reserve grade team for the clashes against Yanco.
"We are just trying to work out what we can do about it, and that has been a fairly constant conversation this morning (Monday)," he said.
"The whole reason for dropping Yanco back was that they wouldn't be coming up against a team of first graders."
