Selections, debuts: It's been a big weekend for the region's top athletes

The latest generation of Riverina sporting heroes hit their strides this weekend as the region was represented across a swell of codes and competitions.
From returns to national teams to a debut in the world's premier netball competition, female athletes from the region are proving to the next generation you can make it from anywhere.
As soccer fans gear up for the arrival of English Premier League heavy weights Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and Arsenal in Melbourne next week, the A Leagues have started to announce team line ups.
The A-Leagues All Star Women play Aresenal on Friday May, 24 and Wagga's own goal keeper extraordinaire Jada Whyman has received a call up.
Just days after helping Sydney FC to a record fifth A-Leagues championship, Whyman was named alongside Matildas teammate and stalwart Lydia Williams for the exhibition.
She is joined by Sydney FC teammates Mackenzie Hawkesby, Princess Ibini, and Cortnee Vine.
The 2023/24 season was monumental for Whyman as she became just the fourth goal keeper to play 100 games in the league.
After signing on as the NSW Swifts' eleventh player less than a month ago, Tumut's Grace Whyte has played her first Super Netball game.
After co-captain Maddy Proud was a late out due to a knee injury, Whyte was elevated into the game day squad.
It was during the third quarter she entered the court, out of position in a wing attack bib.
Usually a shooter, Whyte impressed coach Briony Akle enough to remain on court to start the fourth quarter.
Speaking after her signing last month, Whyte said to earn a Super Netball contract was a dream come true.
She passed through the Swifts academy and previously held a training partner contract.
Swifts ultimately lost the game 61-59.
After 18-months sidelined due to injury, Wagga's Piper Duck pulled on the Australian jersey again on Saturday.
The former Wallaroos captain said returning to the side "means everything" to her after watching the team excel over the past 12 months.
Earning herself a start in the first game of the Pacific Four Series on Saturday, the number eight slot right back into the side.
Though unable to get a win over Canada, there's still two more games left in the series.
Also in the Wallaroos system with Duck is Wagga local Biola Dawa and former Leeton High School student Cecelia Smith.
As the local Southern Inland Rugby Union women's competition continues to grow, Dawa would like to see even more players from the region passing into the elite system.
More than 300 days after she was dropped from the side, Hay's Rachael Pearson has been welcomed back into the Blues' fold.
Shifting to the Eels for the most recent NRLW season, Pearson earned her way back into the state squad with an outstanding 12 goals in six games.
Acknowledging the hurt of being dropped after game one of last year's two game series, Pearson told the media it was fuel to get back into the team this year.
Alongside her is fellow Riverina talent Grace Kemp who has been named on the bench.
This year's women's State of Origin series has been expanded to three games.
