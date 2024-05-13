The Daily Advertisersport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Selections, debuts: It's been a big weekend for the region's top athletes

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
May 13 2024 - 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina athletes Jada Whyman, Poper Duck, Grace Whyte, Rachael Pearson, and Grace Kemp. Pictures supplied by: Sydney FC, Ruby Australia, NSW Swifts, Andrew Pearson
Riverina athletes Jada Whyman, Poper Duck, Grace Whyte, Rachael Pearson, and Grace Kemp. Pictures supplied by: Sydney FC, Ruby Australia, NSW Swifts, Andrew Pearson

The latest generation of Riverina sporting heroes hit their strides this weekend as the region was represented across a swell of codes and competitions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.