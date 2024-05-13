Papworth expects a response from Saints in clash against cross-town rivals

NORTH Wagga coach Damien Papworth expects a response from the Saints in Saturday's Farrer League showdown with cross-town rivals East Wagga-Kooringal.
The Saints copped the wrath of ladder leaders The Rock-Yerong Creek last Saturday as they were restricted to just one goal in the 95-point loss, their biggest of the season.
After starting the season with a win on the road at Coleambally, North Wagga have now suffered four straight defeats, at an average of 62 points.
The tasks don't get much easier for the Saints as they prepare to take on the Hawks at McPherson Oval this Saturday, fresh from the bye.
Papworth wants a response from his group.
"We've just got to respond," Papworth said.
"We definitely can and we've got the team to do it. We've just got to find that bit of confidence again and rebound back.
"If we can get up and about from the word go and hang onto that longer, that will probably be the big lesson against The Rock. Even though we started ok and missed a couple of opportunities, we're probably still dipping off a bit, we did it against Marrar as well. Started well that game and then dipped off.
"You can't really go missing and that's the thing we've got to fix up and fix quickly, really."
Papworth had been happy with parts of North Wagga's efforts against Temora, Charles Sturt University and Marrar but thought they let themselves down against the Magpies.
"If you take out the weekend, we've been ok," Papworth said.
"There was probably a couple of steps back on Saturday, which will be good for the learning curve."
One focus against the Hawks will be a good start after TRYC blew the Saints away early last weekend.
"We had a couple of opportunities early to kick a couple of goals early and we didn't and The Rock kicked six goals in that first and we were 40 points down," Papworth recalled.
"They dominated the second but didn't quite put it on the scoreboard. The game was probably beyond us at half-time, 60 points, but we still ran the game out quite well.
"They probably slowed the game up a bit and possessed the ball. We were a lot better around the stoppages and limited their inside 50s, they were just out of control in the first half, and regrouped.
"We took some good lessons out of playing a bloody good midfield."
North Wagga expect to regain strong midfielder Jack Flood for Saturday's clash against the Hawks, but will lose Blake Robertson for a few weeks with a shoulder injury.
Papworth expects the Saints won't have any trouble getting 'up and about' for the Hawks.
"I don't think they'll need to much to get some inspiration this week. It should get them up and about and we're back at home too, which will be good," he said.
"Get back on the home deck and against the Hawks, it's always a good contest.
"We'll have played the top four teams, this will round it out so we'll know where we're at."
