Fallout in the Riverina: negative reactions to live sheep exports ending

The Federal Government has announced Australia will stop exporting live sheep by sea from May 1, 2028, however some around the Riverina believe this decision can only have a negative impact.
Federal Agriculture Minister, Murray Watt, was in Perth on Saturday to announce legislation enacting the phase out is to be introduced in this term of Parliament, while the Australian sheep industry will receive a $107 million transition support package from the government.
The decision has been met with praise by some, such as the RSCPA WA, and backlash by others, such as The Nationals leader, David Littleproud, who said a future Coalition government would maintain the live sheep trade.
Federal Riverina MP, Michael McCormack, believes the decision would have an immediate impact, much like the temporary ban of all live export to Indonesia in 2011.
"All of a sudden, within a matter of days, if not weeks, the price at the Wagga Wagga sale-yards, and other regional yards, selling centres, plummeted," he said.
"Markets are run often by fear. There was a fear that because there were going to be additional cattle not being shipped overseas, that they would then therefore be sent south and sent to the eastern states, and we were going to get all of these long horned cattle filling up our sale yards.
"And of course, that would push the price of Black Angus and Hereford down and it did ... and it hadn't even happened yet, and already the price dropped."
Riverina Livestock Agents director, James Tierney, said it was hard to know if local sheep prices would drop with this decision, but believes Australia probably can't afford to lose any markets.
"I don't think it'd be good," he said.
"There's probably not enough kill capacity in the country, let alone adding extras.
"Loss of any [market], we just haven't got the ability to process enough [sheep] here is a big problem. So probably any loss of market is negative."
Mr McCormack and Mr Tierney both raised the issue of losing markets that pay specifically for live animals for religious and cultural purposes.
Another concern of Mr McCormack's was the difficulty for farmers to transition out of sheep farming or finding new markets, along with the overall impact on the wider agricultural industry.
"There won't be the market for all those additional sheep in the Australian system," he said.
"You mention fodder, you mention [grain], all these sorts of things, it actually has an impact right down the chain, right down the line.
"If then you reduce your national herd ... as in the overall flock, then what does that do to all of those people who feed into that supply chain? They also have to look for other work for other jobs or other opportunities."
In his announcement of the decision, Agriculture Minister, Murray Watt, said the government was delivering on an election commitment, however Mr Tierney said this was another example of the government not listening to the rural voice.
"There'll be consequences for producers at some stage," Mr Tierney said.
"It's definitely a negative. None of it's good."
