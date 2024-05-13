The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fallout in the Riverina: negative reactions to live sheep exports ending

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
May 13 2024 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An Auction at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre. Picture by Rachael Webb
An Auction at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre. Picture by Rachael Webb

The Federal Government has announced Australia will stop exporting live sheep by sea from May 1, 2028, however some around the Riverina believe this decision can only have a negative impact.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique. Email me at finn.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0437 550 909

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.