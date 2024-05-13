World tour: Award-winning Wagga photos to travel the globe

When Aletheia Casey photographs Wagga, she prefers lying on the ground with her camera propped up by rocks, than the usual tripod approach.
The Wagga-born photographer doesn't plan her work, nor does she stage her images - rather photos are always an emotional reaction.
"I lie behind the camera so that I'm in full contact with the earth, and focus through the glass at the back of the camera," Ms Casey said.
"There's something that feels organic and comfortable about this way of photographing and feel that it connects me to the land."
Ms Casey's project A Lost Place was selected from 2851 entrants as one of 24 global winners in the World Press Photo Contest - an annual competition for global photojournalism.
A project about Australia's colonial past and climate future, the photographer's series of 28 photographs featured five landscapes of her hometown, Wagga.
"This is a really significant moment for me as a photographer as to be recognised by the World Press Award is a huge honour and it's been something which I have dreamed of for some time," Ms Casey said.
Winning the open format category in the southeast Asia and Oceania region, Ms Casey's project A Lost Place began as a way to calm her anxiety about the 2019-2020 Australian bushfire emergency.
"I watched the news of the fires from cold and grey London (where I am based for much for the year), terrified of the inevitable outcome," Ms Casey said.
The fires brought back personal memories of intense heat and "the sound of the roaring flames" of an out-of-control inferno she had been caught in some years prior.
"Thoughts of this fire reverberated through my mind as I made this work," she said.
Having grown up in Wagga, before moving to Sydney and eventually the UK, Ms Casey said she is drawn to photographing landscapes.
"I'm the best version of myself when I'm out in nature, photographing, and because I'm drawn to the Australian landscape Wagga and its surrounding areas have always been one of the main points of inspiration for my work," she said.
A Lost Place is a series of manipulated, composited and recontextualised images.
"I took my existing prints from my last time in Australia and with the imagined screams of Australia's native birds, which were perishing in the fires, echoing through my mind, painted onto the prints with red and orange inks and paints," Ms Casey said.
"The project prompts viewers to confront the enduring legacy of colonialism and its role in exacerbating the environmental challenges facing Australia today."
In the coming months, these photographs of Wagga and regional Australia will feature in the World Press Photo Exhibition before audiences in 24 cities across 14 countries.
The NSW State Library will host the exhibition from May 25 until July 7.
The 2024 World Press Photo of the year was won by Mohammed Salem for A Palestinian Woman Embraces the Body of Her Niece.
Ms Casey respectfully acknowledges the Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the first inhabitants of the nation who are and always will be the traditional custodians and first people of the land on which these images were made.
