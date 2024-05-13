Player, coach, vet: Seis reflects on the importance of rugby during study

Team sport has always been part of Megan Seis' life and attending university wasn't going to change that.
The fifth year veterinary science student has been a constant in Ag College's team since arriving in Wagga and moved to a coaching position this season.
Taking on the role alongside Jack Wood, Seis made the sidewards step to coaching to help balance chronic injury.
Maintaining her involvement in rugby, she said, has been essential in her success as a student.
"It definitely takes a bit of time management, but it gives me an outlet to get away from the books," Seis said.
"I've always loved playing team sport and I'm a big advocate for using it to compliment your studies instead of interfere with them.
"I don't think I'd be able to study as efficiently as I can without being able to get out and play sport, see my friends, socialise, it's a really good outlet both socially and physically."
It's not just herself Seis thinks benefits from playing, but students across the club.
Watching the sport grow in the past four years since arriving in town, balancing existing and incoming talent as a coach has been a new challenge.
"Jack Wood and I have taken on the coaching job together this year to hopefully just see improvement and further growth in the women's league," she said.
"It's definitely a growing sport and it's getting a lot of traction, SIRU, at the minute so we want to see what we can do with the Aggies girls.
"I've been playing on and off whenever I can which has been good, but I wanted to coach to do something a little bit different.
"It's been really good so far, the girls are all really willing to learn, we've got a lot of new and young girls that have never played rugby before so it's definitely been a challenge to devise drills and attack methods that can suit the players that have been playing for a couple of years as well as bring in those girls that haven't really played much footy before.
"It's definitely been a good challenge."
While ongoing injury often keeps her off the field, Seis returned to play in this weekend's win.
It felt good to be on the field with her side against an opponent she enjoys playing.
Defeating Wagga City 29-5, they had a comfortable win, reward for a game well played.
"I feel like everyone showed up this weekend and really build on and finished what we've been working on the last few weeks, and it was in good spirit," she said.
"Wagga City is a really nice team to play against, so from the get-go everyone had a really good attitude about it and wanted to be there and showed up and played some really good footy."
Full back Emily Lucas was a particular standout for the playing-coach.
Though she's not the most experienced player in the side, Seis said Lucas has been improving in leaps and bounds.
Second year player Kara Yelland also had an impact, returning to the field for the first time in several weeks.
The men's side had less success in their round five fixture.
Waratahs 19 d Tumut 12
Ag College 29 d Wagga City 5
Reddies 29 d Albury-Wodonga 10
